Used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Mine has 260,000 miles still going(4cyl)
I felt a need to post a review on this car considering how good it has been to me. I bought my 2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES new at Rice Mitsubishi. Now it has 260,000 miles and still runs strong and looks great. Everything works. The only problem I've ever had with the car is I had to replace one of the headlights. I can say with confidence that this car is just as reliable as any Honda or Toyota,as long as, you change the timing belt every 60,000 miles which is routine for all Mitsubishis.(This will run you around $600) Besides that this car had caused me NO inconveniences. My Galant with 260k can still reach 100mph and still has pretty impressive acceleration and is praised for it's handling.
Mitsubishi Power
Edmunds has helped out a lot so I decided to give back and contribute via a review. I own a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant with 121,000 miles on it. I had it since 2003. It is a very very reliable car. Any Galant 2002 and up has a very smooth steering and heavy bass sound system that comes standard, which no one really knows about. Japanese cars are the most reliable but this model has two major flaws. 1. the Galant's engine coolant system is made out of plastic, so after about 100,000 miles, it may melt and start to leak. Another is that brakes have to be changed often (about once a year). Over the last 7 years, no repairs needed! Parts are not that expensive. Other than that, enjoy Mitsubishi power
Great car both mechanically and structurally.
My daughter was in a terrible accident at a very high rate of speed on the interstate. The front end was unrecognizable. My daughter walked away without a scratch. This car can sustain major front and side impacts. We truly believe this car saved our daughter's life. We bought it brand new and never had a problem with it, very reliable. We will be looking for another one as a replacement.
very satisfied
My wife found this car for my son. It had 100k miles on it. It was the first car I bought with 100k miles. My son has been traveling back and forth from college with this car and it's been a very reliable car NO PROBLEMS. We have had the car now 4 years and it's hasn't cost a penny for maintenance other than normal oil changes and such.
GTZ Owner
Yes I agree that the Camry is nice and so is the Altima, that's if you want to pay too much and lack a sense of style....but as a GTZ owner, I can't get enough compliments. So what if it's a BMW knock off, at least I paid half the cost. Since I've owned it, driving has become fun again and I always feel safe driving it. It may not have been your first choice...but it's #1 with me.
