Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$1,813
|$2,019
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,605
|$1,787
|Average
|$939
|$1,189
|$1,324
|Rough
|$602
|$773
|$860
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,615
|$1,881
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,430
|$1,665
|Average
|$736
|$1,059
|$1,233
|Rough
|$472
|$689
|$802
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,434
|$1,638
|Clean
|$940
|$1,269
|$1,450
|Average
|$692
|$940
|$1,074
|Rough
|$444
|$611
|$698
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,600
|$1,821
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,417
|$1,612
|Average
|$783
|$1,049
|$1,194
|Rough
|$502
|$682
|$776
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,453
|$1,638
|Clean
|$990
|$1,286
|$1,450
|Average
|$729
|$953
|$1,074
|Rough
|$467
|$619
|$698
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,457
|$1,656
|Clean
|$972
|$1,290
|$1,466
|Average
|$715
|$955
|$1,086
|Rough
|$459
|$621
|$706