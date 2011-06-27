  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,445$1,813$2,019
Clean$1,277$1,605$1,787
Average$939$1,189$1,324
Rough$602$773$860
2002 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,615$1,881
Clean$1,000$1,430$1,665
Average$736$1,059$1,233
Rough$472$689$802
2002 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,065$1,434$1,638
Clean$940$1,269$1,450
Average$692$940$1,074
Rough$444$611$698
2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,204$1,600$1,821
Clean$1,063$1,417$1,612
Average$783$1,049$1,194
Rough$502$682$776
2002 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$1,453$1,638
Clean$990$1,286$1,450
Average$729$953$1,074
Rough$467$619$698
2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,100$1,457$1,656
Clean$972$1,290$1,466
Average$715$955$1,086
Rough$459$621$706
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Mitsubishi Galant on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,269 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Galant is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,269 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mitsubishi Galant with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,269 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant ranges from $444 to $1,638, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Mitsubishi Galant is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.