Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
I Love my Eclipse
I'm a mature woman and love this car but young at heart! It handles very well in all weather conditions, I was mostly impressed as to how it plowed right through the snow and did so well on icy roads. My previous car was heavier but didn't handle well with icy conditions as it seemed to hydroplane, but not my eclipse. I got used to driving with the mirrors more and had no problems seeing other vehicles. Have no fear if you're considering purchasing an Eclipse.
Took Me a Month to Adapt
This is the first two seater I've ever owned. I had always driven sedans. This car is a good value. Its styling is to my taste and the interior design is well thought out. This car is enjoyable to drive although not a high performance sports car by any measure. I am getting 27 plus miles to the gallon with only 2,000 miles on car so far. I am still adapting to the driver's seat. It took me one month to find a comfortable driving position. Getting used to the passenger side blind spot is no big deal.
The poor mans porche
This is an amazing car, I call it the poor mans porche because it has the looks and speed of porches but is affordable. I haven't had any issues with it other than a few minor ones. Its a fast beautiful car, it does't have alot of space but that is easy to live with.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Suprised and Pleased
My wife and I were searching for a sporty car that gets decent gas milage at an affordable price. The '07 Eclipse fits the bill very nicely. We love the "new" body styling. It had always been my dream to own a Porsche 911 someday. But let's face it, the average person will never be able to afford that. You can get a similar look for 1/4 of the price with the new Eclipse. The performance of the 4-cylinder engine is really suprising. It has plenty of power for the average driver. We took it for a 150 miles trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this past weekend, and it ran and handled like a dream. I am 6' 3" and weigh 220 at 52 yrs old. I can get in and out of the car with no problems.
A Wow Car
The 2007 Eclipse is a dream car. It has the styling of a small speedster, the beauty of a classic sports hatchback, and the get up and go of a roadster. The 6-cyl. 14 valve, 260 HP engine, provide plenty of power to rock the road. Do not hestitate to take it for long drives. The car hugs the road. Its ride is very comfortable and there is plenty of room for luggage, the dog, the cooler and the golf clubs. Whether you go with the hard top with the sunroof, or the convertible Spyder, you cannot make a bad choice here. I was set on a two seat roadster so I drove the Solstice, the Sky, the RX-8, and the G6. The Eclipse won the day. There is no need to spend your life savings, you can have it all with the Eclipse.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage