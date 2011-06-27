  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Eclipse
5(82%)4(15%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
72 reviews
Write a review
See all Eclipses for sale
List Price
$4,850
Used Eclipse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I Love my Eclipse

Marilyn Jacob, 04/02/2010
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I'm a mature woman and love this car but young at heart! It handles very well in all weather conditions, I was mostly impressed as to how it plowed right through the snow and did so well on icy roads. My previous car was heavier but didn't handle well with icy conditions as it seemed to hydroplane, but not my eclipse. I got used to driving with the mirrors more and had no problems seeing other vehicles. Have no fear if you're considering purchasing an Eclipse.

Report Abuse

Took Me a Month to Adapt

Larry in Boston, 12/09/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the first two seater I've ever owned. I had always driven sedans. This car is a good value. Its styling is to my taste and the interior design is well thought out. This car is enjoyable to drive although not a high performance sports car by any measure. I am getting 27 plus miles to the gallon with only 2,000 miles on car so far. I am still adapting to the driver's seat. It took me one month to find a comfortable driving position. Getting used to the passenger side blind spot is no big deal.

Report Abuse

The poor mans porche

Stephen, 09/02/2015
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is an amazing car, I call it the poor mans porche because it has the looks and speed of porches but is affordable. I haven't had any issues with it other than a few minor ones. Its a fast beautiful car, it does't have alot of space but that is easy to live with.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Suprised and Pleased

Mark, 08/28/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My wife and I were searching for a sporty car that gets decent gas milage at an affordable price. The '07 Eclipse fits the bill very nicely. We love the "new" body styling. It had always been my dream to own a Porsche 911 someday. But let's face it, the average person will never be able to afford that. You can get a similar look for 1/4 of the price with the new Eclipse. The performance of the 4-cylinder engine is really suprising. It has plenty of power for the average driver. We took it for a 150 miles trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this past weekend, and it ran and handled like a dream. I am 6' 3" and weigh 220 at 52 yrs old. I can get in and out of the car with no problems.

Report Abuse

A Wow Car

Flatlandersteve, 09/26/2006
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

The 2007 Eclipse is a dream car. It has the styling of a small speedster, the beauty of a classic sports hatchback, and the get up and go of a roadster. The 6-cyl. 14 valve, 260 HP engine, provide plenty of power to rock the road. Do not hestitate to take it for long drives. The car hugs the road. Its ride is very comfortable and there is plenty of room for luggage, the dog, the cooler and the golf clubs. Whether you go with the hard top with the sunroof, or the convertible Spyder, you cannot make a bad choice here. I was set on a two seat roadster so I drove the Solstice, the Sky, the RX-8, and the G6. The Eclipse won the day. There is no need to spend your life savings, you can have it all with the Eclipse.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eclipses for sale

Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles