Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,666
|$3,688
|$4,286
|Clean
|$2,433
|$3,369
|$3,905
|Average
|$1,968
|$2,731
|$3,142
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,093
|$2,379
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$3,364
|$3,926
|Clean
|$2,189
|$3,073
|$3,577
|Average
|$1,771
|$2,491
|$2,878
|Rough
|$1,352
|$1,909
|$2,180
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$3,848
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,539
|$3,515
|$4,075
|Average
|$2,054
|$2,849
|$3,279
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,184
|$2,483
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,894
|$3,995
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,642
|$3,649
|$4,227
|Average
|$2,137
|$2,958
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,267
|$2,575
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$3,499
|$4,072
|Clean
|$2,298
|$3,196
|$3,710
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,591
|$2,985
|Rough
|$1,419
|$1,985
|$2,260
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,818
|$4,454
|Clean
|$2,490
|$3,488
|$4,058
|Average
|$2,014
|$2,827
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,167
|$2,473