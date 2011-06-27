Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
Beauty at a cost
I've had two 2nd gen GSXs. These cars are very nice looking, the AWD is great for performance in the snow, wet and dry. The turbo engine has pretty good torque, but it has noticeable turbo lag and the engine runs out of breath at about 6000 RPM, so the fun power band is actually relatively narrow. The mechanical and electrical systems on the car are far from reliable. The dashboard design, while attractive, is ergonomically flawed as the shift lever blocks the stereo. There are squeaks and rattles from interior panes and suspension parts, rain can leak into the cabin. If you're tall, cars with a sun roof can be a tight fit.
Watch out for Crankwalk!!!!
This is a great car, fast, cool looking, dreamy handling, comfortable, but, every eclipse GS-T or GSX from 1995-1999 has a good possibility of coming down with "crankwalk". It's a $4500 problem with no real permanent solution. Trust me, it's enough to make you NOT want to buy this great car. Take it from someone who has gone through this and done A LOT of research. Sorry folks. I love my GSX, but it's bittersweet. I'd recommend not taking your chances. I paid the price with my ignorance.
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T
I have had my car for a month. I got it from my uncle who bought if from an auction, so I have no idea what it's history is. But I do know that it was originally bought in NC (I'm in MI)...explains most of the 142k miles on it. Sometimes it won't shift into reverse or first gear, and it takes two or three tries to cold start the car. I believe that the charcoal gray paint is not the original, and the coilover springs that were left on it make for too harsh of a ride. But other than that, I love the car. The car picks up and pulls pretty quickly. The turbo takes a sec to spool but once it does, it's a very fast car for a 4cyl. The BOV sounds amazing (equivalent to the sound of air brakes)
Good Car
Great car, great handling, turbo is ok. Could be better on gas mileage, though.
Super fun...10% of the time
I fell in love with this car when I was 11. It looks so good! So I bought one and it is really fun to drive. Not too slow, awesome handling...when it's running. I have owned this for 3 months and drive lightly. It has literally spent more time broken than fixed. All of the engine/cooling components are cheap, not very well put together and need replacing evey 60,000 miles. You basically have to buy a new car at 120,000 miles (which is right when I purchased mine). I have bought mine twice already and it is currently sitting in my driveway waiting for me to flush the cooling system and find out why I'm overheating.
