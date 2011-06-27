Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,264
|$1,644
|Clean
|$491
|$1,119
|$1,457
|Average
|$361
|$830
|$1,082
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,290
|$1,644
|Clean
|$559
|$1,142
|$1,457
|Average
|$411
|$847
|$1,082
|Rough
|$263
|$552
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,264
|$1,644
|Clean
|$491
|$1,119
|$1,457
|Average
|$361
|$830
|$1,082
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,273
|$1,644
|Clean
|$517
|$1,128
|$1,457
|Average
|$380
|$836
|$1,082
|Rough
|$243
|$544
|$707