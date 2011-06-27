Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,411
|$1,836
|Clean
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,626
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$258
|$603
|$789
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,411
|$1,836
|Clean
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,626
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$258
|$603
|$789
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,411
|$1,836
|Clean
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,626
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$258
|$603
|$789
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2.0 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,411
|$1,836
|Clean
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,626
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$258
|$603
|$789
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,411
|$1,836
|Clean
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,626
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$258
|$603
|$789