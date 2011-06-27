  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

A Real Stormer!

rcbrx7, 07/22/2014
GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback
I have had the privilege of owning this car for 10 years now. I bought it from my neighbor for $1000 in the spring of '04 as it was hit in the back end. I fixed it up for another 1K and for 2K I had a real rocket ship. Power is unbelievable! will plaster you to the back of the seat in first four gears! Stay out of the turbo and get 30 mpg on highway. Who could ask for more? I have restored it in last couple years and looking forward to many more carefree miles. If you get a chance to get one...JUST DO IT!!

17 years of owning this car

jamato8, 07/21/2008
With 17 years of owning this car I have to say it has been fun. A rebuilt trans, a new engine and many other things but I have gone 175,000 miles with it and gone all over the country. many memories and it still looks almost new, which surprises even the dealers.

The Basics of the Basics

MY1990eclipse, 08/06/2008
I recently got my 90 eclipse base and it's 1.8 L non turbo FWD. and it's my first car so I'm kinda disappointed because it's not what I thought I was getting it's only got 94 horsepower but it's a great car for gas. I'm at about 174,000 miles and there's nothing wrong engine wise except that it's not fast at all. i mean this car has never even heard of the word torque. but it's a good car for saving gas.and if your only taking about 1 person with you. and my hatch arms don't hold it up to i gotta get some new ones but i hear that happens all the time.

Great car

righttime, 01/30/2010
Owned the car for 10 years and replaced the battery and tires and did routine maintainence, that's ALL. The car was quick with loads of torque steer, awesome car.

Fun to drive-- for a single gal

smoo head, 06/22/2002
Sporty car with a bad paint job.the factory paint was sun bleached and peeling in 1998! Lots of fun to drive-- smooth shifting and little bouncing/rattling. It got about 28mpg. Problems I had with it: wouldn't idle when the engine was cold, stalled as soon as you took your foot off the gas. It burned a lot of oil, but NEVER leaked. Temp.guage also failed. Other parts that I know fail on early 1990s mitsubishis are the hydraulic arms for the hatch-- mine never worked, neither did those on a 1993 Eclipse I drove. MUCH roomier than Honda Preludes, but there's NOT enough legroom in back for your standard adult.

