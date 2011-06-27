Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

A Real Stormer! rcbrx7 , 07/22/2014 GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had the privilege of owning this car for 10 years now. I bought it from my neighbor for $1000 in the spring of '04 as it was hit in the back end. I fixed it up for another 1K and for 2K I had a real rocket ship. Power is unbelievable! will plaster you to the back of the seat in first four gears! Stay out of the turbo and get 30 mpg on highway. Who could ask for more? I have restored it in last couple years and looking forward to many more carefree miles. If you get a chance to get one...JUST DO IT!! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

17 years of owning this car jamato8 , 07/21/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With 17 years of owning this car I have to say it has been fun. A rebuilt trans, a new engine and many other things but I have gone 175,000 miles with it and gone all over the country. many memories and it still looks almost new, which surprises even the dealers.

The Basics of the Basics MY1990eclipse , 08/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I recently got my 90 eclipse base and it's 1.8 L non turbo FWD. and it's my first car so I'm kinda disappointed because it's not what I thought I was getting it's only got 94 horsepower but it's a great car for gas. I'm at about 174,000 miles and there's nothing wrong engine wise except that it's not fast at all. i mean this car has never even heard of the word torque. but it's a good car for saving gas.and if your only taking about 1 person with you. and my hatch arms don't hold it up to i gotta get some new ones but i hear that happens all the time.

Great car righttime , 01/30/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Owned the car for 10 years and replaced the battery and tires and did routine maintainence, that's ALL. The car was quick with loads of torque steer, awesome car.