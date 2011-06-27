Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
