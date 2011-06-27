Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $7,994Great Deal | $1,508 below market
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport87,240 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Coupe ! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rockford Fosgate Audio, CD, Power Drover's Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this is a very clean car inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXBE001881
Stock: 001881C71486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- $984Great Deal | $2,599 below market
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS145,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Arcadia Chevy And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need. Arcadia chevy buick is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 863-494-3838 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F08E040793
Stock: 5040793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $6,862Good Deal | $360 below market
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS39,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Ford of Smithfield - Smithfield / North Carolina
Odometer is 67798 miles below market average!One Owner, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth, 17" x 7.5JJ 5 Spoke Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth.2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Welcome to Classic Ford, your Hometown Ford Dealer and home of Ava Gardner and the Smithfield Ham and Yam Festival! Classic Ford is one of the Premier Ford dealers in North Carolina, servicing Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Durham NC, and Garner, North Carolina. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Ford parts and Ford service departments in the city of Smithfield, North Carolina. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!What Does Classic Ford Offer Drivers from Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Garner NC, Goldsboro NC and Dunn NC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle Here at Classic Ford, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F98E004391
Stock: 20071C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $8,977Good Deal | $615 below market
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport89,804 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr ***manual gs*** features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Sunset Pearlescent with a Medium Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Mitsubishi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF9BE003475
Stock: 20113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- $6,650Good Deal | $263 below market
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS48,729 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F58E006686
Stock: 307619709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport88,787 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***GS SPORT.........................2011 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE HATCHBACK, RAVE RED PEARL WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, SPORTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF6BE002378
Stock: MAX18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $6,498Fair Deal
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS81,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
**BUCKET SEATS**, Eclipse GS, 2D Coupe, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, FWD, Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver].Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54241 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver] 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24FX7E018590
Stock: 7E018590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $8,950Fair Deal | $540 below market
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport60,020 milesDelivery available*
Northtowne Volkswagen - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF1BE017063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT57,608 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Yes!! 57,000 original CARFAX certified miles with clean title in hand!!. V6 power with an automatic transmission and lots of options such as power sliding sunroof, premium CD sound system, 5 spoke alloys, power windows locks and seats and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T17E013256
Stock: 013256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT91,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
WOW!! Look at these pics!!! This car is as nice in person as it is in the pics!! This car is beautiful and comes in a very rare color!! It's called platinum white. Silverish yet white depending how you look at it. It was VERY VERY well cared for. Inside and out is PERFECT!! Super clean seats, carpet and dash. It has the powerful V6 motor and a 6 speed manual transmission!! It is LOADED with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with CD and SUBwoofer, aux port, power windows and locks, COLD AC, premium wheels with newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!!! a MUST SEE to appreciate how nice this car really is!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34TX6E026019
Stock: 206019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,991
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS99,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Orange GS FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F16E053632
Stock: 183812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $2,900Fair Deal
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS163,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr 3dr Coupe Automatic GS features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F88E040458
Stock: AAW-040458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $10,995
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport108,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent trade-in. Give us a call at 317-293-8060 for more information! We appreciate you checking out our inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF2BE003902
Stock: W3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $10,998
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS77,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXCE004541
Stock: 19114707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,577
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS126,196 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Alloy wheels. Gasoline! Yeah baby! Set down the mouse because this great-looking 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse is the rare gem you've been hunting for. Sporty and fun to drive with exceptionally good fuel economy. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC44G83E002934
Stock: 02934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT84,180 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with ONLY 84,180 miles! This car is a must see to appreciate. Plus this Exceptionally nice Eclipse GT has been thoroughly inspected and serviced including four new tires, new timing belt and water pump, new valve cover gaskets, new serpentine belt, tune up completed, new radiator, new front and rear struts, transmission service, new battery and more! With ALL the receipts. Also this Clean car is nicely equipped including the 3.0 V6, Leather upholstery, Moon Roof, and premium sound by Infinity, plus ABS Brakes, dual air bags(front and side), fog lights, and traction control. Super sharp looking, and VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED for your peace of mind. We look forward to your phone call at 503-233-4889 and visit so you can see this Exceptional Mitsubishi Eclipse GT! Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC54L2YE150684
Stock: 10229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F59E021254
Stock: 19142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT113,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T49E011701
Stock: 15539
Certified Pre-Owned: No