Vehicle overview

Every once in a while a car's name takes on a second and entirely unintended meaning. Such is the case with the 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse. The Eclipse coupe and Spyder convertible, both in their last year of production, were once darlings of the sport compact scene. In the last few years, however, a new breed of inexpensive, fun-to-drive coupes and convertibles have literally eclipsed the old favorite.

The problems start under the hood. Even when this latest-generation Eclipse was new, its base four-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic were pretty mediocre. Today, that combination lags in both performance and fuel economy. The 265-horsepower V6 powering the Eclipse GT is a better fit for the car's avant-garde styling, but again it's outclassed. Most current V6 sport coupes and convertibles boast at least 300 hp and better fuel economy.

Other downsides include a small backseat, lackluster interior quality and a high price. The latter might not be much of an issue, as dealers will likely have plenty of cash incentives to wave around. Even so, we'd recommend shoppers try the Chevrolet Camaro V6, Ford Mustang V6 and Hyundai Genesis Coupe. All are better choices. If you're only looking for a sexy shape and good fuel economy, put the Kia Forte Koup and Scion tC on your test-drive list.