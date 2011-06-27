Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,381
|$7,975
|$9,252
|Clean
|$6,037
|$7,537
|$8,719
|Average
|$5,347
|$6,661
|$7,653
|Rough
|$4,657
|$5,785
|$6,588
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,097
|$8,613
|$9,834
|Clean
|$6,713
|$8,140
|$9,268
|Average
|$5,946
|$7,193
|$8,135
|Rough
|$5,179
|$6,247
|$7,003
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,105
|$7,473
|$8,572
|Clean
|$5,775
|$7,062
|$8,078
|Average
|$5,115
|$6,241
|$7,091
|Rough
|$4,455
|$5,420
|$6,104