2019 Nissan NV Cargo
What’s new
- Larger 7-inch infotainment display
- Rear Door Glass package expanded to S and SV V8 trims
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6 and V8 engine options deliver serious capability
- Excellent seats are comfortable for the long haul
- Model and options structure is easy to understand
- Fewer body styles than some competitors
- Lacks a more fuel-efficient engine option, such as a diesel
- Dated interior tech and limited options
Which NV Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is exactly what some van buyers are looking for: a big box on wheels. Based on the Nissan Titan, the body-on-frame NV Cargo van has been soldiering on for seven years in the same form, offering big cargo capacity, robust towing capability and multiple roof configurations, all with the option for either a V6 or a V8 under the hood.
Unfortunately, many vans have passed the Nissan NV Cargo by when it comes to comfort, tech and available options — including engines. Notably, the Ford Transit and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offer fuel-efficient diesel powertrains. They also provide more refined interiors, with better infotainment interfaces and additional safety tech that you just can't get in the NV Cargo.
The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is still appealing, especially if you're looking for high payload and towing capacities. Models with the V6 can tow as much as 6,900 pounds, while V8-powered NV Cargos can pull up to 9,400 pounds. Those are heavy-duty pickup truck numbers and much more than the Transit and the Sprinter can muster. So if pulling the most cargo in your van is a top priority, take a closer look at the Nissan NV Cargo. But do so with the knowledge that you'll be sacrificing a bit of modern sophistication.
2019 Nissan NV Cargo models
The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is a full-size van that is available in three models (1500, 2500 and 3500) with increasing levels of hauling and towing capabilities. Within these models are three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The 1500 model comes only with a standard roof and a 4.0-liter V6 engine (261 horsepower, 281 lb-ft of torque) paired with a five-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The 2500 model comes standard with the same V6, but you can also get it with a high-roof configuration. Also optional on the 2500 is a 5.6-liter V8 (375 hp, 387 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission. The 3500 can be had with either roof but comes only with the V8.
Standard feature highlights for the 1500 S trim include 17-inch steel wheels, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display, Bluetooth, a USB port and a two-speaker stereo. The 2500 S version has additional cargo lights and storage bins under the driver's seat and in the rear door.
Stepping up to the 1500 SV adds power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a cargo mat, trim panels on the cargo walls, and a four-speaker stereo with satellite radio and steering wheel controls. The 2500 SV comes with a center console, cupholders and additional 12-volt power outlets. The top SL trim is available starting with the 2500 model and includes heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, a security system, and an eight-way power driver's seat.
Opting for the V8 in the SV and SL trim levels adds extendable tow mirrors, two front tow hooks, a prewired Class IV receiver hitch, and a trailer brake controller.
Bundled add-ons include the Rear Door Glass package (rear windows with privacy glass and defrosters and a rearview mirror), the Navigation package (navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, NissanConnect mobile apps, voice recognition and satellite radio), and the Vinyl Seat package.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$31,430
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$33,580
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|1500 SV 3dr Van
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$30,430
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MSRP
|$32,590
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NV Cargo safety features:
- NissanConnect
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision. Roadside assistance is also just a button push away.
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the NV Cargo before you move and is useful because the NV has no standard rear windows.
- Rear Sonar
- Starts beeping if you're getting close to an object while reversing, and the beeping gets more frequent as you get closer.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. the competition
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Ford Transit Van
While it doesn't have the big towing capacity that the NV Cargo does, the Ford Transit is an excellent choice for a cargo van. It's available in several configurations and has a more modern infotainment system (Ford's Sync 3, which is one of our favorites). The Transit isn't based on a truck chassis either, so you'll be getting a smoother ride on the highway.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo
Much like the NV Cargo, the Chevrolet Express Cargo is a robust, truck-like rig with lots of hauling and towing capability. And like the NV, the Express has been around for quite some time. Chevy has also added available lane departure warning and forward collision warning as options recently. But the NV Cargo wins here when it comes to interior space since the Chevy doesn't offer a high-roof option at all.
Nissan NV Cargo vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Unless maximum towing capacity is your only concern, the Sprinter wins in any head-to-head battle with the NV Cargo. It's more modern, better equipped, more efficient, and better to drive. Sure, the NV Cargo has lots of interior space, but if you go for the biggest version of the Sprinter, it offers over 100 cubic feet of cargo space more than the Nissan. It's more expensive, sure, but the Sprinter is worth the extra cash.
FAQ
Is the Nissan NV Cargo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo:
- Larger 7-inch infotainment display
- Rear Door Glass package expanded to S and SV V8 trims
- Part of the first NV generation introduced for 2012
Is the Nissan NV Cargo reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,440.
Other versions include:
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,430
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,580
- 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,430
- 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,590
- 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,440
- 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $30,440
- 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $35,180
- 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,550
- 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $33,030
- 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,960
- 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,880
- 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $35,890
- 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $32,040
- 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,700
- 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $34,730
- 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $35,810
- 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $34,190
- 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $33,740
What are the different models of Nissan NV Cargo?
More about the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
2019 Nissan NV Cargo Overview
The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is offered in the following submodels: NV Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NV Cargo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NV Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan NV Cargo?
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,465. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is trending $2,531 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,531 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,934.
The average savings for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) is 6.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Nissan NV Cargos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan NV Cargo for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 NV Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,235 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,403 on a used or CPO 2019 NV Cargo available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan NV Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan NV Cargo for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,217.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,423.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2019 Nissan NV Cargo info
