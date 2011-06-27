Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,734
|$5,022
|$5,851
|Clean
|$3,454
|$4,647
|$5,396
|Average
|$2,895
|$3,896
|$4,486
|Rough
|$2,336
|$3,146
|$3,575
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,246
|$5,534
|$6,368
|Clean
|$3,928
|$5,120
|$5,873
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,293
|$4,882
|Rough
|$2,656
|$3,466
|$3,891
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,856
|$5,204
|$6,069
|Clean
|$3,567
|$4,815
|$5,597
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,037
|$4,653
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,259
|$3,709
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,368
|$5,711
|$6,580
|Clean
|$4,040
|$5,284
|$6,068
|Average
|$3,386
|$4,431
|$5,045
|Rough
|$2,732
|$3,577
|$4,021