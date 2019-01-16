Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

77 listings
NV Passenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    96,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,337

    $2,617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    31,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $27,499

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    7,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,988

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    4,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    5,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    18,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    29,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    24,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,793

    $693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    44,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,991

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    45,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,594

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    25,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,851

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    563 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $42,921

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    47,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,480

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,481

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S

    96,692 miles

    $23,989

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL in White
    used

    2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL

    1,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,000

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    6,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,000

    $2,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV in White
    used

    2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV

    12,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,615

    $1,200 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
See all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Beats the competition hands down.
Charles ***,01/16/2019
3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
One of the best most well thought out vehicles I have ever owned. I added 4 wheel drive for $12,000 giving the vehicle a total price of a little over $54,000. At the time I made the purchase, a 4 wheel drive Suburban was about $70,000. I have more room and more comfort for $16,000 less. Everything is well designed and I continue to be impressed by the engineering. The car is quiet and quick. Despite looking enormous, the wheelbase is similar to a normal pickup. Leg room is fantastic. It is quieter than my Subaru Forester. Although I am hard of hearing, the sound system is more than adequate. Nice, comfortable leather upholstery. My wife who is 5'2" finds the seating position comfortable and enjoys driving this rig. Only drawback is milage. I'ld buy another in a heartbeat.
