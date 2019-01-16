Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me
77 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,337$2,617 Below Market
- 31,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$27,499$2,266 Below Market
- 7,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,988
- 4,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,998
- 5,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,000
- 18,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$28,999
- 29,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,995
- 24,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,793$693 Below Market
- 44,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,991
- 45,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,594$1,231 Below Market
- 25,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,851
- 563 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$42,921
- 47,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,480
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,481
- 96,692 miles
$23,989
- 1,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$2,206 Below Market
- 6,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,000$2,024 Below Market
- 12,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,615$1,200 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV Passenger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger
Read recent reviews for the Nissan NV Passenger
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Charles ***,01/16/2019
3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
One of the best most well thought out vehicles I have ever owned. I added 4 wheel drive for $12,000 giving the vehicle a total price of a little over $54,000. At the time I made the purchase, a 4 wheel drive Suburban was about $70,000. I have more room and more comfort for $16,000 less. Everything is well designed and I continue to be impressed by the engineering. The car is quiet and quick. Despite looking enormous, the wheelbase is similar to a normal pickup. Leg room is fantastic. It is quieter than my Subaru Forester. Although I am hard of hearing, the sound system is more than adequate. Nice, comfortable leather upholstery. My wife who is 5'2" finds the seating position comfortable and enjoys driving this rig. Only drawback is milage. I'ld buy another in a heartbeat.
Related Nissan NV Passenger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Brooklyn NY
- Used Nissan Titan XD Raleigh NC
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Kicks Alexandria VA
- Used Nissan Cube Mesa AZ
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Wilmington DE
- Used Nissan Armada Nashua NH
- Used Nissan Kicks Stockton CA
- Used Nissan NV200 New York NY
- Used Nissan Cube Detroit MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Saint Louis MO
- Used Nissan NV200 2018 Alexandria VA
- Used Nissan Rogue 2016 Philadelphia PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.