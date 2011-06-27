Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,234
|$1,607
|Clean
|$479
|$1,089
|$1,419
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,043
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi Diamante 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,234
|$1,607
|Clean
|$479
|$1,089
|$1,419
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,043
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$666