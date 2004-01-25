Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
dave veltman, 01/25/2004
very dependable car. average about 1000 dollars annual in maintenance. keep the car in good shape. rebuilt engine at 225000 miles. started using a little oil. after rebuilt fuel economy went from 22 to 28 mi per gallon and very little oil. runs like new at 250000 mi and body still stylish. lincoln ls looks just like it in 2004. I would buy another diamante. everyone else i talked with was very happy with theres. I have never done a brake job, transmission work or muffler system. only one alternator and starter. love this car and plan on hitting 400000 mi.