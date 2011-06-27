Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Hampton Green Pearl Metallic
  • Westport Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White Pearl Metallic
  • Mesquite Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Athens Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black Forest Green
