Vehicle overview

With retro design, impressive fuel economy and general good-time spirit, the Mini Cooper splashes color on an often bland automotive landscape. Only problem is, well, it's just not that big. The Cooper's diminutive size is still bigger than the mid-1960s designs that inspired it, but still limits its daily practicality, particularly if you're driving friends around. But with more overall length, more rear-seat legroom and about 50 percent more cargo capacity, the 2012 Mini Cooper Clubman aims to infuse a little more practicality in the Mini formula.

The Clubman offers the same powertrain and standard and optional feature lists as the smaller Mini, ranging from the sensible 121-horsepower base model to the wickedly devious John Cooper Works model with its bright-red Brembo brake calipers and turbocharged, 208-hp engine. More important, the longer Clubman feels just like its shorter-wheelbase template, with comparable acceleration, handling and fuel economy.

Then again, the Clubman also inherits some of the standard Mini's less desirable qualities: harsher ride (a trade-off for the quick handling), highway noise, rear quarters that can still feel cramped despite the additional legroom, and a price that rapidly escalates once the options fever takes hold.

If you're just after a fun car with good zip and witty cornering manners, the Ford Fiesta, Hyundai Veloster and Mazda 3 are all good choices that will usually let you leave the dealer lot with more money in your pocket. And if it's just a bigger Mini you're looking for, Mini's own Countryman offers a similar layout with four doors. But for style, daily livability and countless ways to personalize and let your freak flag fly (which Mini might even be able to put on your Mini's roof, since there's a selection of optional decals from which to choose), the Clubman is hard to beat.