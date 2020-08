Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster for Sale Near Me

Audi Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey

W/Gray Int trim, Ironman Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior. GREAT MILES 36,600! NAV, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, STYLE PKG, TECH PKG, Satellite Radio. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration. Hyundai w/Gray Int with Ironman Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TECH PKG 18" alloy wheels w/painted inserts, backup warning sensors, navigation system w/rearview camera, automatic headlights, proximity key entry w/electronic push button start, 115V outlet, STYLE PKG 18" alloy wheels, P215/40R18 tires, chrome grille surround w/piano black highlights, front fog lights, panoramic sunroof, piano black interior accents, Dimension premium audio system, (7) speakers, external amp, subwoofer, leatherette seat bolsters & door inserts, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped shift knob, alloy pedals, pwr driver auto-up window. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Sporty styling, decent horsepower, hatchback practicality, and good fuel economy should appeal to young buyers." -CarAndDriver.com. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veloster with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHTC6AD8CU078172

Stock: A31780M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020