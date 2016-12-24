Used 2017 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me
- 11,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$8,949 Below Market
- 18,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,950$5,271 Below Market
- 20,444 miles
$25,315
- 49,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,509
- 14,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,998$6,524 Below Market
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper27,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,990$5,822 Below Market
- 26,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,964$4,017 Below Market
- 29,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999$3,504 Below Market
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL445,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,999$5,613 Below Market
- 22,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$4,658 Below Market
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL418,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,215$5,298 Below Market
- 19,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,795
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S33,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,781$4,138 Below Market
- 33,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,065$3,412 Below Market
- 38,747 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,988$4,704 Below Market
- certified
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL418,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,500$3,162 Below Market
- 23,624 miles
$18,425$5,458 Below Market
- 19,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,588$3,007 Below Market
The Clubman is about the same exterior and interior dimensions as the 3 series BMW. The S has a bit less BHP than the BMW 328, but this is almost unnoticeable and has plenty of power to spare, so don't be dissuaded by the side-by-side figures. The ALL4 provides superior traction in most conditions, which provides an additional level of confidence and safety on slick roads. Although both the BMW and the MINI have run flat tires as standard equipment, MINI offers a donut spare as an option and BMW does not. I would say that the handling of the Clubman is on an (excellent) par with the 3 series, and I actually prefer the MINI. The Clubman also has a panoramic sunroof as an option. The NAV/Entertainment architecture on the MINI is very similar to the BMW i-Drive, so transitioning from a BMW to a MINI is almost seamless. Interior comfort, in my 6' 1" opinion, is actually superior in form, fit, and finish to the 3 series Bimmer, and the wagon design with folding rear seats of the Clubman is more practical than a sedan when you have stuff to load (BMW 3 series can be ordered as a wagon, but these are rare on BMW lots in the USA). MINI promotes and lends itself to some very nice individualizations (Stripes, wheels, etc.), so you can easily and economically modify the look of your MINI to make it uniquely "your own," whereas with BMW, you more or less get what you buy/lease. Gas mileage could be better, but these cars inspire sporty driving, so my mileage may be as a result of my own lead foot and not the car. Warranties and maintenance plans are comparable between the MINI brand and the BMW (MINI is owned by BMW), and the MINI service department (at least where I live) is friendly, clean, well stocked, knowledgeable, and first rate with loaner cars available for customers. All this said, I think one of the things I like most about driving a MINI is that they aren't as ubiquitous and as cliche' as the BMW brand, and it's just a hoot to drive at about $8K+ less MSRP than a comparably equipped BMW. If you enjoy driving for the pleasure of driving and don't test drive a MINI Clubman S when considering premium compact cars, then you are shortchanging yourself.
