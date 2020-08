Used 2017 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora - North Aurora / Illinois

This 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S is offered to you for sale by Gerald Subaru North Aurora. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this MINI Clubman Cooper S, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. At NO extra charge to you, The Gerald Exclusive Lifetime Warranty is INCLUDED on ALL NEW and select USED vehicles. The Gerald Lifetime Limited Power-Train Warranty provides coverage for: ENGINE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the vehicles engine, including pistons, piston rings, piston pins, crankshaft and main bearings, connecting rods and rod bearings, camshaft and camshaft bearings, cam followers, timing chain and timing gears, guides tensioners, rocker arms, rocker shafts, rocker bushings, cylinder head valves, valve guides, valve lifters valve springs, valve seals, valve retainers, valve seats, push rods, water pump, oil pump oil pump housing, harmonic balancer, oil pan, flywheel, flexplate, timing chain cover, intake and exhaust manifolds, valve covers, engine mounts, engine block, and cylinder heads.* TRANSMISSION: All internally lubricated parts plus torque converter, vacuum modulator, electronic shift control unity, transmission cooler, transmission mounts, transmission case and housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part) and transfer case and all its internally lubricated parts.* DRIVE AXLE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the drive axle, drive axle case, locking hubs, drive shafts, universal joints, constant velocity joints, axle bearings, 4-wheel drive actuator, differential cover, and drive axle housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part).* TOWING ALLOWANCE: Under this program, you may be reimbursed for towing services up to $100 in the event of a Breakdown. *Lifetime warranty excludes some makes, models & vehicles OLDER than 2012. Call dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WMWLU5C34H2E83853

Stock: 90635A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020