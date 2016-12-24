Used 2017 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me

424 listings
Clubman Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    11,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,999

    $8,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4

    18,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,950

    $5,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    20,444 miles

    $25,315

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    49,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,509

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    14,694 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,998

    $6,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper in Silver
    certified

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper

    27,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,990

    $5,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper

    26,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,964

    $4,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Purple
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    29,436 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $3,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Gray
    certified

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    45,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,999

    $5,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    22,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $4,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    18,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,215

    $5,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Purple
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    19,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,795

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    33,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,781

    $4,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Gray
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    33,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,065

    $3,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    38,747 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,988

    $4,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 in Dark Green
    certified

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4

    18,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,500

    $3,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4

    23,624 miles

    $18,425

    $5,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4

    19,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,588

    $3,007 Below Market
    Details

Happier with my MINI than I was with my BMW 328i
John B in LIT,12/24/2016
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The Clubman is about the same exterior and interior dimensions as the 3 series BMW. The S has a bit less BHP than the BMW 328, but this is almost unnoticeable and has plenty of power to spare, so don't be dissuaded by the side-by-side figures. The ALL4 provides superior traction in most conditions, which provides an additional level of confidence and safety on slick roads. Although both the BMW and the MINI have run flat tires as standard equipment, MINI offers a donut spare as an option and BMW does not. I would say that the handling of the Clubman is on an (excellent) par with the 3 series, and I actually prefer the MINI. The Clubman also has a panoramic sunroof as an option. The NAV/Entertainment architecture on the MINI is very similar to the BMW i-Drive, so transitioning from a BMW to a MINI is almost seamless. Interior comfort, in my 6' 1" opinion, is actually superior in form, fit, and finish to the 3 series Bimmer, and the wagon design with folding rear seats of the Clubman is more practical than a sedan when you have stuff to load (BMW 3 series can be ordered as a wagon, but these are rare on BMW lots in the USA). MINI promotes and lends itself to some very nice individualizations (Stripes, wheels, etc.), so you can easily and economically modify the look of your MINI to make it uniquely "your own," whereas with BMW, you more or less get what you buy/lease. Gas mileage could be better, but these cars inspire sporty driving, so my mileage may be as a result of my own lead foot and not the car. Warranties and maintenance plans are comparable between the MINI brand and the BMW (MINI is owned by BMW), and the MINI service department (at least where I live) is friendly, clean, well stocked, knowledgeable, and first rate with loaner cars available for customers. All this said, I think one of the things I like most about driving a MINI is that they aren't as ubiquitous and as cliche' as the BMW brand, and it's just a hoot to drive at about $8K+ less MSRP than a comparably equipped BMW. If you enjoy driving for the pleasure of driving and don't test drive a MINI Clubman S when considering premium compact cars, then you are shortchanging yourself.
