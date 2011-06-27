  1. Home
2022 MINI Clubman

MSRP range: $29,900 - $39,500
MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
+80
MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.$30,750
Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through August 2nd.$29,801
2022 MINI Clubman Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent handling, even in the base model
  • High-quality cabin materials
  • Many customization options
  • John Cooper Works can rip to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds
  • More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
  • John Cooper Works' exceedingly harsh ride
  • All trims now come with an 8.8-inch media display and lane departure warning
  • Navigation is now standard on Signature trim
  • Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
2022 MINI Clubman pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 MINI Clubman.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$29,900
MPG & Fuel
23 City / 33 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 206 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 168.3 in. / Height: 56.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3225 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the MINI Clubman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Clubman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Clubman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clubman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clubman has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Clubman. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 MINI Clubman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Clubman:

  • All trims now come with an 8.8-inch media display and lane departure warning
  • Navigation is now standard on Signature trim
  • Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the MINI Clubman reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Clubman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clubman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clubman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 MINI Clubman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Clubman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Clubman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Clubman?

The least-expensive 2022 MINI Clubman is the 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,900.

Other versions include:

  • Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,900
  • John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,500
  • Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,900
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Clubman?

If you're interested in the MINI Clubman, the next question is, which Clubman model is right for you? Clubman variants include Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Clubman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 MINI Clubman

2022 MINI Clubman Overview

The 2022 MINI Clubman is offered in the following submodels: Clubman Hatchback, Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). MINI Clubman models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 301 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 MINI Clubman comes with all wheel drive, and front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic, 6-speed manual. The 2022 MINI Clubman comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 MINI Clubman?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 MINI Clubman and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Clubman.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 MINI Clubman and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Clubman featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 MINI Clubman?

2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,750. The average price paid for a new 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $949 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $949 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,801.

The average savings for the 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,750. The average price paid for a new 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,190 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,190 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,560.

The average savings for the 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

2022 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,350. The average price paid for a new 2022 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,587 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,587 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,763.

The average savings for the 2022 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 MINI Clubmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 MINI Clubman for sale near. There are currently 10 new 2022 Clubmans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,050 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 MINI Clubman. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $776 on a used or CPO 2022 Clubman available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 MINI Clubmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,259.

What is the MPG of a 2022 MINI Clubman?

2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/32 highway MPG

2022 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)

2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/33 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length168.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.7 in.
Curb Weight3452 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 MINI Clubman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials

Other models