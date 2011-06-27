2022 MINI Clubman
MSRP range: $29,900 - $39,500
|MSRP This is the retail price of the vehicle with typically equipped options.
|$30,750
|Edmunds suggests you pay This is the price Edmunds suggests you pay based on hundreds of nearby sales up through August 2nd.
|$29,801
What Should I Pay
2022 MINI Clubman Review
- Excellent handling, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials
- Many customization options
- John Cooper Works can rip to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
- John Cooper Works' exceedingly harsh ride
- All trims now come with an 8.8-inch media display and lane departure warning
- Navigation is now standard on Signature trim
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 MINI Clubman.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $29,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 23 City / 33 Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 189 hp @ 5000 rpm
- Torque: 206 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 168.3 in. / Height: 56.7 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3225 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.5 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the MINI Clubman a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Clubman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Clubman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clubman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clubman has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Clubman. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 MINI Clubman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Clubman:
- All trims now come with an 8.8-inch media display and lane departure warning
- Navigation is now standard on Signature trim
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Is the MINI Clubman reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Clubman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clubman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clubman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 MINI Clubman a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Clubman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Clubman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Clubman?
The least-expensive 2022 MINI Clubman is the 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,900
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,500
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,900
What are the different models of MINI Clubman?
If you're interested in the MINI Clubman, the next question is, which Clubman model is right for you? Clubman variants include Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Clubman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
