  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Clubman
  4. Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2011 MINI Cooper Clubman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Retro British style with modern BMW engineering
  • immensely fun to drive
  • roomier than the regular Cooper
  • excellent fuel economy
  • highly customizable.
  • Form-over-function interior controls
  • space still isn't great
  • suspension may be too stiff for some
  • noisy on the highway
  • weak base stereo
  • potentially high price.
Other years
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$7,900 - $8,787
Used Cooper Clubman for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman has all the personality and fun of the standard Mini Cooper, along with added space and practicality.

Vehicle overview

With all of the kitschy personality and peppy performance that the Mini Cooper is known for, it does have a few drawbacks, lack of interior space foremost among them. The 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman addresses this issue by virtue of its larger dimensions -- about 10 inches longer overall, translating to about 2.5 inches of much-needed rear-seat legroom and about 50 percent more cargo capacity. These aren't huge gains, but they do help bring some welcome practicality to the Cooper formula.

The Clubman comes with the same powertrain choices and standard and optional feature lists that the smaller Mini enjoys. From the sensible base model to the more entertaining S and John Cooper Works, there should be a Clubman to fit most budgets and tastes. It also drives very similar to its shorter-wheelbase brethren, with comparable acceleration, handling abilities and fuel economy. About the only Clubman-specific downside is its slightly ungainly profile, which makes it look like a Ford Flex left too long in the dryer.

It's worth noting that the Clubman also inherits some of the standard Mini's less desirable traits. Even with the increase in rear legroom, adults will still feel cramped. A trade-off for the car's spry handling is a slightly harsh ride quality (stick with smaller wheels unless you're a performance-minded buyer). There's also a tendency for the reasonable price to skyrocket as options are piled on.

Admittedly, the Clubman is a niche offering, and that's particularly true this year. There's a wide range of fun-to-drive cars that offer more practicality and typically cheaper prices, including the 2011 Ford Fiesta, 2011 Mazda 3, 2011 Volkswagen Golf/GTI and 2011 Volvo C30. There's also the Mini Countryman this year, which is Mini's new small crossover SUV; it gives you the Mini experience but with a much more useful four-door layout. But for a car with a heap of personality and decent daily usability, the 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman is hard to beat.

2011 MINI Cooper Clubman models

The 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman is a four-seat, two-door hatchback with a passenger-side reverse-opening rear door. In place of the regular Cooper's rear liftgate is a pair of outward-swinging doors. There are three trim levels available: base Cooper, sportier Cooper S and highest-performing John Cooper Works.

The base Cooper comes standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, multicolor mood lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD and satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Cooper S adds a more powerful engine, 16-inch wheels, run-flat tires, foglights, dual exhausts, firmer suspension tuning, sport seats and alloy pedals. Step up to the John Cooper Works edition and you'll get even more power, 17-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and cloth upholstery. A limited-slip differential and a firmer suspension can be fitted to both the S and the John Cooper Works.

Options are plentiful and arranged in several packages with most features available à la carte. Major optional features include adaptive xenon headlamps, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, keyless ignition/entry, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth and an iPod interface. Other options include different wheels, rear parking sensors, cloth or leather upholstery, a navigation system and a multitude of different interior trims and materials. As has been the case since the Cooper's debut, a multitude of dealer-installed features are also available.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the range of Mini Cooper Clubman models receives a slight increase in power output, modified steering for reduced torque steer under hard acceleration, minor cosmetic changes inside and out, optional adaptive headlights, reworked radio controls, standard HD and satellite radio and added sound insulation.

Performance & mpg

The base Cooper Clubman is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 that produces 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The Cooper S raises the bar considerably, packing a turbocharged version of the base Cooper's four-cylinder that generates a robust 181 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The John Cooper Works packs 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque (207 lb-ft at full throttle, thanks to an "overboost" turbocharger function). The regular Cooper and the Cooper S come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional. The JCW can only be had with the six-speed manual.

Mini estimates the base Clubman with a manual transmission will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds (10.2 seconds for the automatic). The Clubman S is considerably quicker, reaching 60 mph in 6.8 seconds (7.1 for the automatic), while the JCW is expected to need only 6.5 seconds. With the manual transmission, the base Clubman achieves impressive EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined. Opting for the automatic results in 27/36/30 mpg. The S is rated at 27/36/30 mpg for the manual and 26/34/29 for the automatic, while the John Cooper Works version lists at 25/33/28.

Safety

The 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control. In recent brake testing, the Clubman S came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 112 feet.

Driving

Despite being longer than the regular Mini, the 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman still provides a comparable level of driving entertainment. Driver inputs are met with immediate results and plenty of feedback through the seats, steering wheel and pedals. The electric-assist power steering makes maneuvering at slow speeds effortless, while hitting the Sport button (standard on every Clubman) firms up the steering and sharpens throttle response. For some, though, the stiff suspension may be a bit jarring, particularly on the John Cooper Works model and the Cooper S with the optional sport-tuned suspension.

In addition to the Clubman's athletic handling, engine power is surprisingly zippy, even for the base 1.6-liter four-cylinder. The close gear ratios will have manual-transmission drivers changing gears quite often, but power is perfectly acceptable for the majority of owners. The Cooper S and John Cooper Works models will likely bring a smile to more enthusiastic drivers, with the turbo providing a generous helping of oomph with barely a hint of lag. Regardless of which Clubman you choose, prepare to have fun.

Read our Mini Countryman Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Mini Clubman's biggest advantage over the standard Cooper is in rear-seat legroom -- as in, it actually has some. If you've ever taken a ride in the backseat of a regular Mini, you know what we mean. The Clubman's passenger-side access door also makes climbing in and out of the backseat a much easier proposition. However, it's still pretty cozy back there, particularly for larger-than-average adults. Swing open the twin rear doors and you'll find a cargo area more than 50 percent larger than the regular Cooper's, although with only 9.2 cubic feet of capacity behind the rear seatback, it's not exactly cavernous. Flip the rear seats down, however, and the cargo bay expands to a useful 32.8 cubes.

Just like the regular Cooper, the Clubman features a snazzy, retro-inspired control setup. One of our main gripes about previous Minis was the oddly placed stereo control knobs. Fortunately, that has been rectified for 2011 with a slightly more conventional layout.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman.

5(50%)
4(10%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(10%)
3.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware - Mini is a cool car, but breaks constantly
realreview,02/02/2012
I own a 2011 Mini Clubman S. After 12 months of use I've concluded that the build quality and engineering design of the Mini Clubman is poor. The fuel pump broke driving off the lot, the airbag system has been repaired 3 separate times, the water pump failed, an oil pump solenoid leaked and has been replaced twice, and the rear cargo 12v outlet came apart. The runflat front tires needed replacement at 12,000 miles (told by dealer this is "normal", which of course is silly), and now there is a recall on the electric coolant pump for the turbo (can cause engine fire). Car developed rattles within the first month, and I can still barely use the radio as the controls are so poorly designed.
More for the money than expected
miniman7,10/26/2010
Looking for a car that would seat four adults, but still be a "sports car" narrowed the choices real quick. We looked at competing small cars, but they simply did not come close to looking, driving or performing like the Mini. The base-engined Clubman with the 6-speed is more than adequate for civil driving and has enough punch when we want to get "sporty." The power is tractable and predictable. High-speed driving is effortless, as the engine creates good mid-range torque. Wind does not affect handling or power. Interior comfort is very good, too. The car draws good comments and everyone that rides in it finds that it is more than it appears, as in power, comfort, features, quality, etc.
Love it!
Fred Derf,10/11/2010
We ordered our 2011 Chili Red Clubman S with black roof Labor Day weekend, and picked it up from the dealer just one month later. After 20+ years of station wagons and minivans, my wife is in love with her new baby, and I have to admit I'm jealous. We got the manual trans, which shifts like butter. This car is super fun to drive, takes off like a rocket, and is a real head-turner. I highly recommend the experience.
Fun, safe and mostly reliable....But dumb design.
mjohnson,04/03/2016
3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I love this car. What I don't like is the hesitation when pulling out in traffic especially when cold. The acceleration is also delayed which makes it tough to get used to. My real problem with the car is the dumb design that BMW put into this car. I've owned the car for about 3 years and never had a problem other than brakes which are weak but who needs them it is a go-kart after all. So it sat a lot during the winter which was quite mild. We found about 2 inches of water in the passenger side floor. I evacuated all the water and dried it out. My wife had left the door ajar so I assumed this was the problem. It happened again a few days later. Turns out the sunroof drain came off during the winter while the car was sitting and the water leaked down the front pillar into the electrical junction box and into the passenger compartment. HI BMW a third grader could have figured this out. Audi had already lost millions in a class action for the same thing. So my junction box is all corroded and it's $2300 to fix it. 9 percent of the original sticker to replace a fuse box that some idiot approved as okay to place it under a roof drain that doesn't even have a clamp to hold it on. GENIUS! FYI the drivers side is set up the same way. I also noticed that the screw covers had all been removed prior so the problem obviously had happened before. The dealer offered me 5k for my 11k car so I'm fixing it and trading it. No longer a fan. UPDATE. So I fixed the car and after requesting the repaired parts and South Shore Mini gave me a bunch of parts that didn't go to the car, I threatened to sue and they dropped the repair to $1400, still high for a 400 part and two wire connections that it turned out was all they replaced. I called Mini Regional and they never called back. Turns out customers are below them. They have a company policy of not calling CUSTOMERS back. " We handle these internally" was the response. Mini also does not have any set pricing guides for repairs like most manufacturers have so the dealer can charge you whatever they want. FYI I traded in the repaired Mini for a Volvo C30. Wow what a great car. Faster, quieter, more power and about the same size. Better gas mileage on the highway about the same around town. After adding in the repair cost in I still got $4000 more than the Mini dealership offered. So look around before you buy a Mini. They may look cool but there are a lot of other options out there
See all 10 reviews of the 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman features & specs
More about the 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman Overview

The Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Clubman Hatchback, Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works. Available styles include 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman Base is priced between $8,418 and$8,787 with odometer readings between 54495 and97122 miles.
  • The Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 84716 and84716 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 Cooper Clubmans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 54495 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman.

Can't find a used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper Clubman for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,047.

Find a used MINI for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper Clubman for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,609.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,571.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper Clubman lease specials

Related Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles