I love this car. What I don't like is the hesitation when pulling out in traffic especially when cold. The acceleration is also delayed which makes it tough to get used to. My real problem with the car is the dumb design that BMW put into this car. I've owned the car for about 3 years and never had a problem other than brakes which are weak but who needs them it is a go-kart after all. So it sat a lot during the winter which was quite mild. We found about 2 inches of water in the passenger side floor. I evacuated all the water and dried it out. My wife had left the door ajar so I assumed this was the problem. It happened again a few days later. Turns out the sunroof drain came off during the winter while the car was sitting and the water leaked down the front pillar into the electrical junction box and into the passenger compartment. HI BMW a third grader could have figured this out. Audi had already lost millions in a class action for the same thing. So my junction box is all corroded and it's $2300 to fix it. 9 percent of the original sticker to replace a fuse box that some idiot approved as okay to place it under a roof drain that doesn't even have a clamp to hold it on. GENIUS! FYI the drivers side is set up the same way. I also noticed that the screw covers had all been removed prior so the problem obviously had happened before. The dealer offered me 5k for my 11k car so I'm fixing it and trading it. No longer a fan. UPDATE. So I fixed the car and after requesting the repaired parts and South Shore Mini gave me a bunch of parts that didn't go to the car, I threatened to sue and they dropped the repair to $1400, still high for a 400 part and two wire connections that it turned out was all they replaced. I called Mini Regional and they never called back. Turns out customers are below them. They have a company policy of not calling CUSTOMERS back. " We handle these internally" was the response. Mini also does not have any set pricing guides for repairs like most manufacturers have so the dealer can charge you whatever they want. FYI I traded in the repaired Mini for a Volvo C30. Wow what a great car. Faster, quieter, more power and about the same size. Better gas mileage on the highway about the same around town. After adding in the repair cost in I still got $4000 more than the Mini dealership offered. So look around before you buy a Mini. They may look cool but there are a lot of other options out there

