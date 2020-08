Used 2008 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas

Meet our 2008 MINI Cooper Clubman Hardtop S in Hot Chocolate Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 172hp while mated with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive is sporting a sleek black honeycomb grille, chrome trim, and stunning alloy wheels while offering near 34mpg on the open road. This S has all the interior features you've been looking for, including keyless entry, power windows, and a 50/50 split-folding rear bench seat for all your storage needs. Play your favorite music over the impressive sound system via the auxiliary input jack, MP3, CD or AM/FM while you sink into comfortable bucket seating. The Cooper Hardtop S also has a power outlet and a leather steering wheel for your convenience. Safety features are everywhere in this MINI! Multiple airbags, cornering brake control, and an advance crash sensor will protect you and your family. Brake assist, stability control, and child seat attachments with anchors are also included to keep you secure and give you peace of mind every time you drive this stylish MINI Cooper Hardtop S. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 MINI Cooper Clubman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWMM33518TP88602

Stock: P88602

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2020