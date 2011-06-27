  1. Home
2021 MINI Clubman

MSRP range: $29,900 - $39,500
MSRP$30,750
Edmunds suggests you pay$28,477
2021 MINI Clubman Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent handling, even in the base model
  • High-quality cabin materials
  • Many customization options
  • John Cooper Works can rip to 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds
  • More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
  • John Cooper Works' exceedingly harsh ride
  • Price of base Cooper S Clubman lowered by $1,000
  • Six-speed manual transmission standard on Classic trim; optional on others
  • Signature trim includes touchscreen package with navigation and Apple CarPlay
  • Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$29,900
MPG & Fuel
26 City / 34 Hwy / 29 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 168.3 in. / Height: 56.7 in. / Width: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the MINI Clubman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Clubman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Clubman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clubman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clubman has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Clubman. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 MINI Clubman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Clubman:

Learn more

Is the MINI Clubman reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Clubman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clubman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clubman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 MINI Clubman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Clubman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Clubman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Clubman?

The least-expensive 2021 MINI Clubman is the 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,900.

Other versions include:

  • John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,500
  • Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,900
  • Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,900
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Clubman?

If you're interested in the MINI Clubman, the next question is, which Clubman model is right for you? Clubman variants include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Clubman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2021 MINI Clubman Overview

The 2021 MINI Clubman is offered in the following submodels: Clubman Hatchback, Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 MINI Clubman?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 MINI Clubman and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Clubman.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 MINI Clubman and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Clubman featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 MINI Clubman?

2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,750. The average price paid for a new 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,273 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,273 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,477.

The average savings for the 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 7.4% below the MSRP.

2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,750. The average price paid for a new 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,634 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,634 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,116.

The average savings for the 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.8% below the MSRP.

2021 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,350. The average price paid for a new 2021 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,845 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,845 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,505.

The average savings for the 2021 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.1% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 MINI Clubmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 MINI Clubman for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2021 Clubmans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,600 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 MINI Clubman.

Can't find a new 2021 MINI Clubmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new MINI for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,215.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 MINI Clubman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials

