2021 MINI Clubman
MSRP range: $29,900 - $39,500
|MSRP
|$30,750
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$28,477
What Should I Pay
Other years
2021 MINI Clubman Review
- Excellent handling, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials
- Many customization options
- John Cooper Works can rip to 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
- John Cooper Works' exceedingly harsh ride
- Price of base Cooper S Clubman lowered by $1,000
- Six-speed manual transmission standard on Classic trim; optional on others
- Signature trim includes touchscreen package with navigation and Apple CarPlay
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 MINI Clubman.
PRICE CHECKER™
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the MINI Clubman a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Clubman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Clubman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clubman gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clubman has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Clubman. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 MINI Clubman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Clubman:
- Price of base Cooper S Clubman lowered by $1,000
- Six-speed manual transmission standard on Classic trim; optional on others
- Signature trim includes touchscreen package with navigation and Apple CarPlay
- Part of the second Clubman generation introduced for 2015
Is the MINI Clubman reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Clubman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clubman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clubman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 MINI Clubman a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Clubman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Clubman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Clubman?
The least-expensive 2021 MINI Clubman is the 2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,900.
Other versions include:
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,500
- Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,900
- Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,900
What are the different models of MINI Clubman?
If you're interested in the MINI Clubman, the next question is, which Clubman model is right for you? Clubman variants include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Clubman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 MINI Clubman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga