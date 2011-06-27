  1. Home
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Premium Packageyes
John Cooper Works Packageyes
Hampton Packageyes
White Silver Editionyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,200
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,200
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,200
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Instrument Panelyes
Color Line Hot Chocolateyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Seatsyes
Recaro Sport Seatsyes
MINI Yours Black/Polar Beige Instrument Panelyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Interior Color Hot Chocolateyes
Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Harman-Kardon Sound Systemyes
MINI Connectedyes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
John Cooper Works Black Leather Instrument Panelyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,200
C-Pillars in Body Coloryes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Gloriousyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Foglightsyes
Alloy Wheels In Blackyes
MINI Yours Soda Exterior Packageyes
MINI Yours Side Scuttlesyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
17" MINI Yours Soda Twin Blade Spoke Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
16" 4-Hole Circular Spoke Wheelsyes
15" 5-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheelsyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Rear Spoileryes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Aerodynamic Kityes
MINI Yours Soda Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
C-Pillars in Silveryes
MINI Yours Soda Mirror Capsyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrorsyes
Silver Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Funkyyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Gray Bonnet Stripesyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Run-Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Length155.9 in.
Curb weight2712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Exterior Colors
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Chili Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Velvet Silver Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Satellite Gray Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • MINI Yours Soda Satellite Gray Lounge, leather
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Polar Beige Gravity, leather
  • Carbon Black Punch, leather
  • Damson Red Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Hot Chocolate Lounge, leather
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,200
175/65R15 84H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
