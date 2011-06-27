Vehicle overview

The Mini Cooper, in all of its zippy, kitschy and nostalgic joy, is not without its faults. The most significant is its inability to conquer that final frontier -- space. That's where the 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman comes in. Compared to its more diminutive sibling, the Clubman is about 10 inches longer, and that translates to about 2.5 inches of much-needed rear seat legroom and significantly more cargo capacity (by about 50 percent). The drawback, though, is a slightly ungainly profile that resembles a Ford Flex that has been left in the clothes dryer too long.

Fortunately, looks aren't everything, and from the doors forward, the Clubman is nearly identical to the regular Mini. The Mini's fun-to-drive nature is also as prevalent in the Clubman and Clubman S, thanks to their peppy (yet efficient) engines and taut suspensions. Considering the big Mini's added convenience of space, dual barnlike rear doors and relatively attainable pricing, it can easily be thought of as the practical Mini.

In the two years since its introduction, the Mini Cooper Clubman has seen a few upgrades. Last year saw the debut of the hot-rodded John Cooper Works model on top of the already sporty Cooper S Clubman. This year, only minor changes take place, with the addition of cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel as standard equipment, as well as Harman Kardon branding on the upgraded sound system (which is a must-buy since the base stereo is terrible).

Those minor tweaks for 2010 do not, however, address some of the Clubman's shortcomings, namely, confusing interior controls, cramped rear seating for adults, a slightly harsh ride and a tendency for the reasonable price to shoot upward when options are piled on. Still, the Clubman transcends its ills with oodles of personality and driver engagement. We count the Ford Fiesta, Mazda 3, VW Golf/GTI and Volvo C30 as comparable alternatives, but when it comes to personality, the 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman stands alone.