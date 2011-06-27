  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Clubman
  4. Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Retro British style with modern BMW engineering, immensely fun to drive, roomier than the regular Cooper, excellent fuel economy, highly customizable.
  • Form-over-function interior controls, space still isn't great, suspension may be too stiff for some, noisy on the highway, terrible base stereo, potentially high price.
Other years
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$3,028 - $4,706
Used Cooper Clubman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman retains the personality and fun of its smaller stablemate and adds much-needed space and practicality.

Vehicle overview

The Mini Cooper, in all of its zippy, kitschy and nostalgic joy, is not without its faults. The most significant is its inability to conquer that final frontier -- space. That's where the 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman comes in. Compared to its more diminutive sibling, the Clubman is about 10 inches longer, and that translates to about 2.5 inches of much-needed rear seat legroom and significantly more cargo capacity (by about 50 percent). The drawback, though, is a slightly ungainly profile that resembles a Ford Flex that has been left in the clothes dryer too long.

Fortunately, looks aren't everything, and from the doors forward, the Clubman is nearly identical to the regular Mini. The Mini's fun-to-drive nature is also as prevalent in the Clubman and Clubman S, thanks to their peppy (yet efficient) engines and taut suspensions. Considering the big Mini's added convenience of space, dual barnlike rear doors and relatively attainable pricing, it can easily be thought of as the practical Mini.

In the two years since its introduction, the Mini Cooper Clubman has seen a few upgrades. Last year saw the debut of the hot-rodded John Cooper Works model on top of the already sporty Cooper S Clubman. This year, only minor changes take place, with the addition of cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel as standard equipment, as well as Harman Kardon branding on the upgraded sound system (which is a must-buy since the base stereo is terrible).

Those minor tweaks for 2010 do not, however, address some of the Clubman's shortcomings, namely, confusing interior controls, cramped rear seating for adults, a slightly harsh ride and a tendency for the reasonable price to shoot upward when options are piled on. Still, the Clubman transcends its ills with oodles of personality and driver engagement. We count the Ford Fiesta, Mazda 3, VW Golf/GTI and Volvo C30 as comparable alternatives, but when it comes to personality, the 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman stands alone.

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman models

The 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman is a four-seat, two-door hatchback with a passenger-side reverse-opening rear door. In place of the regular Cooper's liftgate is a pair of outward-swinging doors. There are three trim levels available: base Cooper, sportier Cooper S and highest-performing John Cooper Works.

The base Cooper comes standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, multicolor mood lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Cooper S adds a more powerful engine, 16-inch wheels, run-flat tires, foglights, firmer suspension tuning and sport seats. Step up to the John Cooper Works edition and you'll get even more power, dual exhausts, 17-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, cloth upholstery and piano-black interior trim.

Mini is one of the few non-exotic brands that offers extensive customization options. Depending on the trim level, these choices include different wheel designs, body styling tweaks, a sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip differential, a dual-pane sunroof, xenon headlights and rear parking assist. Interior options include automatic climate control, leather upholstery, multiple color schemes and trim options, heated front seats, Bluetooth, keyless ignition, a navigation system, HD Radio, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and an upgraded Harman Kardon 10-speaker sound system. And as has been the case since the Mini's debut, a multitude of dealer-installed features are additionally available.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman now gets cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel as standard equipment, while the optional upgraded sound system receives Harman Kardon branding.

Performance & mpg

The base Cooper Clubman is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 that produces 118 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The Cooper S raises the bar considerably, packing a turbocharged version of the base Cooper's four-cylinder that generates a robust 172 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque (192 lb-ft at full throttle, thanks to an "overboost" function). In performance testing, the Clubman S went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds with the manual and automatic. The John Cooper Works packs 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque (207 lb-ft with overboost).

The regular Cooper and the Cooper S come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional. The JCW can only be had with the six-speed manual. With the manual transmission, the base Clubman achieves an EPA estimated 28 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined. The S is rated at 26/34/29 mpg, while the John Cooper Works version lists at 25/33/28. Opting for the automatic hurts the base and S versions' mileage by 3 combined mpg.

Safety

The 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control. In brake testing, the Clubman S came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 112 feet.

Driving

Despite being longer than the regular Mini, the 2010 Clubman still provides a comparable level of driving entertainment. Driver inputs are met with immediate results and plenty of feedback through the seats, steering wheel and pedals. The electric power steering keeps slow-speed maneuvering effortless, while hitting the Sport button -- standard on all Clubmans -- weights up the steering to match the last-generation Cooper's stiff, go-kart feel. For some, though, the stiff suspension may be a bit jarring, particularly on the John Cooper Works model and the Cooper S with the optional sport-tuned suspension.

In addition to the Clubman's athletic handling, engine power is surprisingly zippy, even for the base 1.6-liter four-cylinder. The close gear ratios will have manual-transmission drivers changing gears quite often, but power is ample for the majority of owners. The Cooper S and John Cooper Works models will likely bring a smile to more enthusiastic drivers, with the turbo providing a generous helping of oomph with barely a hint of lag. But beware that all of this power turning the front wheels generates quite a bit of torque steer when your foot is really in it. Regardless of which Clubman you choose, prepare to have fun.

Interior

The Mini Clubman's biggest advantage over the standard Cooper is rear-seat legroom -- as in, it actually has some. If you've ever taken a ride in the backseat of a regular Mini, you know what we mean. The Clubman's passenger-side access door also makes climbing in and out of the backseat a much easier proposition. It's still pretty cozy back there, however, particularly for larger-than-average adults. Swing open the twin rear doors and you'll find a cargo area more than 50 percent larger than the regular Cooper's, although with only 9.2 cubic feet of capacity behind the rear seatback, it's not exactly cavernous. Flip the rear seats down, however, and the cargo bay expands to a useful 32.8 cubes.

Just like the regular Cooper, the Clubman features a snazzy, retro-inspired control setup that unfortunately works poorly in practice. The audio controls are bunched confusingly below the huge center speedometer, and both manual and automatic climate controls are poorly designed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman.

5(50%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(6%)
4.0
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 clubman base
Hight,09/18/2016
3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Owned this car for over two years. Have had some repairs but once you figure out you can buy these parts yourself and repair them... you will reduce your headaches! Oil changes and brakes can be done yourself for minimal cost. Excellent gas mikage. Typically on freeway 40+ mph. You will find each mini has its own gremlins. Mine will ONLY take certain types of gas or she gets very upset! They all have their quirky personalities but overall a joy to drive. Mine makes regular Costco trips packs 6 foot football players and gear and my 6 ft husband loves to drive it and has plenty of headroom. Overall very happy with mine.
Fun, Great Mileage, Beware of Repair Costs
Donkey Boy,08/13/2016
3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
We bought a 2010 Clubman new. It was blast to drive and everything went well until the warranty expired. Car developed a couple of coolant leaks and $4,000 and two days later we were back on the road. The Clubman is actually comfortable for four and we have taken several roadtrips without complaints. With the manual ( very nice 6 spd) we can get as high as 39 miles to the gallon. We ordered the upgraded stereo and it is worth it. Bottom line is that the car is very fun, and cute. I would recommend buying the extended maintenance plan - it is a bitter pill but can save you lots of money down the road. A Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla will be more reliable but styling is terrible - absolutely neutral.
Love My Mini/ Beemer Clubman
rich,10/07/2010
If you have ever wanted a car that is a blast to drive, gets great gas mileage and has a high resale value this is the car for you. If a BMW 328i and a Honda Fit had a child this would be it. I am 6'5" 230 lbs. and this car has more interior space than my BMW. My Clubman is great for mountain biking, kayaking, surfing and has room for my home depot trips. I would highly recommend this car. Love My Mini!
Sweet little car.
miamioolite,12/03/2013
John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've had this car for about two years now. It is my daily driver about 28 miles to and from work. I have owned a lot of cars. This one is a Gem. It is well built (BMW), Fast, really fast. It handles really well. The Brembo Brakes on the JCW are really good. Stops the car instantly, helps with great handling through the curves. Nothing has gone wrong on the car yet, just regular maintenance. It handles like a sports car so the ride may be stiff for some people. Bottom line: I don't want to get out of it. It is far too much fun to drive. The base stereo is not bad either!
See all 18 reviews of the 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman features & specs
More about the 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Overview

The Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Clubman Hatchback, Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works. Available styles include S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman.

Can't find a used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper Clubman for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,003.

Find a used MINI for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper Clubman for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,587.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper Clubman lease specials

Related Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles