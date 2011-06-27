Vehicle overview

Imagine a fuel-efficient car that can play cat-and-mouse with full-fledged sports cars on a tight, twisty road. A car that's peppy, space-efficient, uniquely styled and even somewhat practical. You might be tempted to say, "Keep dreaming." If so, you haven't met the 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman.

Ever since its American rebirth seven years ago, the Mini Cooper has been to driving enthusiasts what Lindt truffles are to chocoholics. On a curvy road, few cars are as entertaining and playful as a Mini Cooper, particularly at its relatively attainable price point. The only problem is that the regular Cooper is simply too mini for many people, thanks to its cramped backseat and limited cargo capacity. These demerits are deal breakers for those who need to tote more than their significant other and some take-out from the local Chinese restaurant.

Mini addressed this issue last year with the debut of the Mini Cooper Clubman, a stretched version of its jovial little runabout. In addition to nearly 10 extra inches of overall length, which increases rear legroom by a useful 2.5 inches, the Clubman sports a rear-hinged third door on the passenger side to allow easier access to the rear compartment. There are also a larger cargo area and, instead of the regular Cooper's liftgate, a pair of vertically split rear doors like you'd find on a cargo van. Nonetheless, the Clubman retains all the inherent goodness of the standard Mini, including quick steering, nimble handling, peppy performance and impressive fuel mileage.

For 2009, the big news is the debut of the John Cooper Works model, which appeared for a short period of time in the previous-generation Mini Cooper lineup. Essentially a hopped-up version of the turbocharged Cooper S Clubman, the "JCW" Clubman features a 208-horsepower engine, dual exhaust outlets, 17-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and a few visual tweaks.

No matter what trim level you're looking at, the Clubman still competes with the same batch of compact hatchbacks as the regular Cooper. In fact, its increased cargo and backseat space mean it's even easier to cross-shop against hatchbacks like the Saturn Astra, VW GTI and Volvo C30. Certainly, the 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman isn't perfect. The interior controls are confusing, the backseat may be tight for adults, it can ride harshly and it gets surprisingly expensive when a lot of options are chosen. Yet nothing can match the personality that oozes from all Minis, and even if the Clubman's quirks occasionally work against it, they're part of a car that's like nothing else on the road.