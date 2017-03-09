2017 MINI Clubman Review
Pros & Cons
- Handling is excellent, even in the base model
- High-quality cabin materials are class-leading
- Lots of customization options
- All-wheel drive, a rarity in this class, is available
- More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
- Base engine is fairly slow and clunky with the automatic transmission
- Not quite as fun to drive as the slightly smaller Mini Hardtop
Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
Mini is known for its pint-size cars that boast superb handling characteristics and trendy cabins. But its cars are also known for being, you know, mini. If you want more space, you used to have to look elsewhere. But the brand has been working on offering bigger vehicles that still have plenty of spirit, and the latest is the 2017 Mini Clubman.
Coming off of last year's redesign, the Clubman is about a foot longer than the four-door Hardtop, which provides more legroom in the rear and greater cargo capacity. Viewed in profile, the Clubman has a wagon-esque look to it, too. Though some of Mini's traditional sporty driving characteristics have been lost in the quest for a more relaxed and passenger-friendly ride quality, the Clubman is still very much a Mini at heart.
Like other Minis, the Clubman is available in three main versions. The base Cooper is the commuter's choice, with a fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder that is much peppier than the base engine in the previous Clubman. Then there's the Cooper S, with a turbo-four that gives you the sporty fun typical of Minis but at a price that won't break the bank. For those who want the ultimate, there's the John Cooper Works Clubman with an amped-up version of the engine in the Cooper S. Add in Mini's lengthy options list, and you've got a fully customizable small wagon that will be a memorable companion for you and your friends.
2017 MINI Clubman models
The 2017 Mini Clubman is for people who love the driving and handling characteristics of a Mini but need more rear seat room and cargo space than the four-door Hardtop model provides. It's available in three trims that are mostly differentiated by the engine lying underhood. The Cooper and Cooper S are relatively close in price, while the John Cooper Works version is significantly pricier (though its list of additional performance items is impressive). A staggering number of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on all models.
Powering the Cooper is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) paired to your choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. It's got a ton of standard features, including 16-inch alloy wheels, run-flat tires, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and multicolor ambient lighting. Among the standard tech items are Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch central display, smartphone app integration, and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio and a USB port.
Stepping up to the Cooper S adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to the six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic (steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are optional). It also gets 17-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, extra styling flourishes, foglights and front sport seats with adjustable thigh support.
At the top of the Clubman range lies the John Cooper Works trim. Motivated by a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft), this Clubman comes only with all-wheel drive. Upgrades include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sport steering wheel, and simulated suede and cloth upholstery.
Though some of the available packages are trim-specific, a few can be ordered on any Clubman variant. These include the Cold Weather (auto-dimming mirrors and heated front seats) and Premium (keyless ignition and entry, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and, for the John Cooper works trim, adaptive LED headlights) packages. There's also a Technology package, which adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a navigation system. Since some of those features are already included in the JCW version, its Tech package also includes a head-up display, an automated parking system and wireless device charging.
Both Cooper and Cooper S can be ordered with the Sport package, which adds 17-inch wheels (Cooper only), adaptive suspension dampers, LED foglights (Cooper S only) and LED headlights. These two trims can be ordered with a Fully Loaded package, which bundles the Premium, Sport and Technology packages. The JCW Exterior and Interior packages add special design flourishes from Mini's John Cooper Works performance division.
Many of these items can be ordered individually. Other notable options include adaptive cruise control, various wheel designs (17-, 18- and 19-inch), black or white hood stripes, roof rails; a rear foglight; eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar and driver-seat memory functions), a 40/20/40-split rear seat, cloth upholstery, leather and cloth upholstery, full leather upholstery, various interior trim pieces, satellite radio and a space-saver spare tire.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2016 Mini Clubman Cooper Hatchback (turbo 1.5L inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Clubman has received some revisions, including touchscreen functionality for the upgraded central display. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Clubman.
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.5
Utility5.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|5.0
Our experts like the Clubman models:
- Parking Assistant
- Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
