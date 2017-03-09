  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(4)
2017 MINI Clubman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handling is excellent, even in the base model
  • High-quality cabin materials are class-leading
  • Lots of customization options
  • All-wheel drive, a rarity in this class, is available
  • More expensive than similarly equipped compact hatchbacks
  • Base engine is fairly slow and clunky with the automatic transmission
  • Not quite as fun to drive as the slightly smaller Mini Hardtop
Which Clubman does Edmunds recommend?

If you live in a congested city and performance isn't a priority, you'll do just fine with the base Cooper. However, its turbocharged three-cylinder feels slow in merging and passing maneuvers, and it lacks the zip you'll find in a smaller Mini. We recommend stepping up to the Cooper S. Its turbocharged four-cylinder definitely ups the fun factor, it doesn't cost much more than the Cooper and fuel economy estimates are comparable. The John Cooper Works Clubman is enticing, but it's significantly more expensive than the Cooper S.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

Mini is known for its pint-size cars that boast superb handling characteristics and trendy cabins. But its cars are also known for being, you know, mini. If you want more space, you used to have to look elsewhere. But the brand has been working on offering bigger vehicles that still have plenty of spirit, and the latest is the 2017 Mini Clubman.

Coming off of last year's redesign, the Clubman is about a foot longer than the four-door Hardtop, which provides more legroom in the rear and greater cargo capacity. Viewed in profile, the Clubman has a wagon-esque look to it, too. Though some of Mini's traditional sporty driving characteristics have been lost in the quest for a more relaxed and passenger-friendly ride quality, the Clubman is still very much a Mini at heart.

Like other Minis, the Clubman is available in three main versions. The base Cooper is the commuter's choice, with a fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder that is much peppier than the base engine in the previous Clubman. Then there's the Cooper S, with a turbo-four that gives you the sporty fun typical of Minis but at a price that won't break the bank. For those who want the ultimate, there's the John Cooper Works Clubman with an amped-up version of the engine in the Cooper S. Add in Mini's lengthy options list, and you've got a fully customizable small wagon that will be a memorable companion for you and your friends.

2017 MINI Clubman models

The 2017 Mini Clubman is for people who love the driving and handling characteristics of a Mini but need more rear seat room and cargo space than the four-door Hardtop model provides. It's available in three trims that are mostly differentiated by the engine lying underhood. The Cooper and Cooper S are relatively close in price, while the John Cooper Works version is significantly pricier (though its list of additional performance items is impressive). A staggering number of styling, performance and luxury upgrades are available on all models.

Powering the Cooper is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) paired to your choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. It's got a ton of standard features, including 16-inch alloy wheels, run-flat tires, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and multicolor ambient lighting. Among the standard tech items are Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch central display, smartphone app integration, and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio and a USB port.

Stepping up to the Cooper S adds a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to the six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic (steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are optional). It also gets 17-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, extra styling flourishes, foglights and front sport seats with adjustable thigh support.

At the top of the Clubman range lies the John Cooper Works trim. Motivated by a more potent version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft), this Clubman comes only with all-wheel drive. Upgrades include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sport steering wheel, and simulated suede and cloth upholstery.

Though some of the available packages are trim-specific, a few can be ordered on any Clubman variant. These include the Cold Weather (auto-dimming mirrors and heated front seats) and Premium (keyless ignition and entry, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and, for the John Cooper works trim, adaptive LED headlights) packages. There's also a Technology package, which adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a navigation system. Since some of those features are already included in the JCW version, its Tech package also includes a head-up display, an automated parking system and wireless device charging.

Both Cooper and Cooper S can be ordered with the Sport package, which adds 17-inch wheels (Cooper only), adaptive suspension dampers, LED foglights (Cooper S only) and LED headlights. These two trims can be ordered with a Fully Loaded package, which bundles the Premium, Sport and Technology packages. The JCW Exterior and Interior packages add special design flourishes from Mini's John Cooper Works performance division.

Many of these items can be ordered individually. Other notable options include adaptive cruise control, various wheel designs (17-, 18- and 19-inch), black or white hood stripes, roof rails; a rear foglight; eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar and driver-seat memory functions), a 40/20/40-split rear seat, cloth upholstery, leather and cloth upholstery, full leather upholstery, various interior trim pieces, satellite radio and a space-saver spare tire.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2016 Mini Clubman Cooper Hatchback (turbo 1.5L inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Clubman has received some revisions, including touchscreen functionality for the upgraded central display. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Clubman.

Driving

3.5
Today's Clubman is heavier than the previous model, but it didn't get enough of a power bump to offset the extra weight. Because of this, the base model isn't particularly spry. The larger 2.0-liter engine found in the Clubman S and JCW would certainly provide better performance.

Acceleration

3.0
In casual driving, the Clubman's 1.5-liter engine is adequate. But it can feel slow to respond when quick action is required to merge with traffic. Sport mode helps, but it's still outpaced by many competitors, needing 8.6 seconds to get to 60 mph. The 2.0-liter engine should do better.

Braking

5.0
The Clubman is a stopping superstar. The brakes are smooth to operate in everyday driving and feel stable and confident under panic-stop conditions. In performance testing, the Clubman needed only 107 feet to stop from 60 mph, a commendable result considering it was shod in all-season tires.

Steering

4.0
Steering is a tricky aspect to tune and a big contributor to confidence behind the wheel. The Clubman's steering system is precise and maintains a good balance between assist and road feedback. The meaty steering wheel feels substantial in your hands.

Handling

3.0
Usually renowned for snappy, playful go-kartlike handling, this Mini seems to be dialed back for a calmer demeanor. The Clubman still responds well to initial steering inputs and exhibits impeccable balance, but the overall feel is more composed and deliberate, not eager and frenetic.

Drivability

3.0
The six-speed automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and it makes the Clubman easy to wheel around town. Our test sample's transmission exhibited some vibration when rolling to a slow stop, but we're not convinced this is typical behavior.

Comfort

3.5
There is much comfort to be found inside the Clubman, with no shortage of plush padded surfaces and more room than before for passengers to stretch out. Downsides include a slightly stiff ride and fair amounts of wind and road noise that find their way in.

Seat comfort

4.0
The seat cushions are firm but offer plenty of padding, as do the armrests. Even the simulated leather upholstery feels pretty nice. There's good lateral support and a decent amount of lumbar support, even without the upgraded power seats.

Ride comfort

3.5
The Clubman skews toward the stiff side of the ride quality spectrum, possibly due to the rigid sidewalls of its run-flat tires. But with a longer wheelbase than other Minis, the Clubman has a less busy ride than the smaller Cooper Hardtop and Convertible models.

Noise & vibration

3.0
There is a fair amount of wind noise from the mirrors, and consistent road noise from the tires, although neither is overly obtrusive. Certain particularly rough roads can transmit a rumbling noise into the Clubman's cabin.

Interior

4.5
Mini used to champion style over function, sometimes to a fault, but has since evolved its design approach with the Clubman to successfully incorporate both. The company's commitment to heritage is evident in the distinctive 50/50-split cargo-area doors, which swing outward like a cargo van's.

Ease of use

4.5
The central entertainment and climate controls are well organized, intuitive to navigate and easy to use. The only issue we had was with the front seat belts running across the manual recline lever when buckled, which is somewhat inconvenient.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Front-seat entry is excellent, with wide door openings and ample dash clearance for knees. It's fairly difficult to get into the rear, however, with a wide doorsill and little foot clearance because of the seat's proximity to the central pillar. This could pose problems for tall or elderly folks.

Roominess

4.0
Four passengers are optimal, but five will fit without much sacrifice. Despite the dual sunroofs, headroom is generous across the board, and the front seatbacks are soft, so rear passengers have a nice space buffer if seated behind a tall driver.

Visibility

5.0
With the exception of the split rear window — more a quirk than a hindrance — visibility is excellent. Folding rear headrests are clever and the numerous large windows provide great 360-degree visibility. A rearview camera and parking sonar are optional.

Quality

5.0
Soft-touch interior surfaces, doors that seal solidly when closed and rubberized climate control knobs that rotate with soft detents are all of palpable quality. Mini's personality remains, but it's matured and befits a luxury compact.

Utility

5.0
Storage is generous, with two cupholders in the front, four in the rear and door pockets large enough to hold a 1-liter sport bottle. The cargo area measures 17.5 cubic feet, rear seats fold flat and underfloor cargo storage is brilliantly designed. The rear swing-out cargo doors allow for easy cargo access.

Technology

The Clubman's central display is accessed primarily through a control knob in the center console, though touchscreen functionality is new for this year. The operating system (a derivative of BMW's iDrive) is easy to use and features crisp, vibrant graphics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 MINI Clubman.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happier with my MINI than I was with my BMW 328i
John B in LIT,12/24/2016
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The Clubman is about the same exterior and interior dimensions as the 3 series BMW. The S has a bit less BHP than the BMW 328, but this is almost unnoticeable and has plenty of power to spare, so don't be dissuaded by the side-by-side figures. The ALL4 provides superior traction in most conditions, which provides an additional level of confidence and safety on slick roads. Although both the BMW and the MINI have run flat tires as standard equipment, MINI offers a donut spare as an option and BMW does not. I would say that the handling of the Clubman is on an (excellent) par with the 3 series, and I actually prefer the MINI. The Clubman also has a panoramic sunroof as an option. The NAV/Entertainment architecture on the MINI is very similar to the BMW i-Drive, so transitioning from a BMW to a MINI is almost seamless. Interior comfort, in my 6' 1" opinion, is actually superior in form, fit, and finish to the 3 series Bimmer, and the wagon design with folding rear seats of the Clubman is more practical than a sedan when you have stuff to load (BMW 3 series can be ordered as a wagon, but these are rare on BMW lots in the USA). MINI promotes and lends itself to some very nice individualizations (Stripes, wheels, etc.), so you can easily and economically modify the look of your MINI to make it uniquely "your own," whereas with BMW, you more or less get what you buy/lease. Gas mileage could be better, but these cars inspire sporty driving, so my mileage may be as a result of my own lead foot and not the car. Warranties and maintenance plans are comparable between the MINI brand and the BMW (MINI is owned by BMW), and the MINI service department (at least where I live) is friendly, clean, well stocked, knowledgeable, and first rate with loaner cars available for customers. All this said, I think one of the things I like most about driving a MINI is that they aren't as ubiquitous and as cliche' as the BMW brand, and it's just a hoot to drive at about $8K+ less MSRP than a comparably equipped BMW. If you enjoy driving for the pleasure of driving and don't test drive a MINI Clubman S when considering premium compact cars, then you are shortchanging yourself.
Perfect all around every season car.
Stewy33,02/16/2019
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
35,000 miles later in the harsh winters of Wisconsin, The Mini Clubman S All4 is the perfect all around every season car. I average 33.5 MPG year round on 93 octane, with that confirmed on the pump. The green mode is great for cursing down the highway. The car has plenty of rear storage if you fold the back seats down. I was able to bring home a 55 inch TV with both barn doors shut no problem for reference. The 2.0L engine is okay... The Mini's engine is a down tuned BMW motor. (cough, cough) DINANtronics = +58HP/88TQ for the 2.0L S model installed for under $1,000. (20%+ HP gain) and trust me it is worth every penny!!! The 8 speed automatic transmission shifts so smoothly you barely know when it is shifting when you don't have your foot into it. Winter wise the All4 system (AWD) is outstanding. I tossed on a pair of Michelin iceX tires and drove to work in 2 blizzards this year. 5 inches of snow down...no problem. 6-10 inches in your way....the front splitter turns into a plow and starts stuffing the radiator opening, but she will keep going. (watch your temperature gauge!!!) My favorite feature of the car is the tire pressure monitors. My least favorite thing about the car is the front doors. They seem small and you can hit your head getting in. It is funny watching a passenger bonk their head getting in! (LOLOLOLOLOL)
CLUBMAN
TJ Dinkelspiel,01/29/2018
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Smooth and Efficient Ride. Wide base and excellent in the snow.
New model=worse model
Mark,02/22/2017
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The Clubman was redesigned for 2016. If you look around the miniusa website you'll have a hard time finding anything relating to fuel efficiency while it was very proudly displayed among the info for the previous model. It's a nice car, but one of the few perks it actually had was fuel efficiency. Now it's got a new engine(3 cylinder!) and the MPG is humorously bad. It gets 23 mpg in the city which is on par with some large sport utility vehicles but it's still a tiny car by comparison. We've had three MINI's so I'm not a MINI basher. We previously had a Clubman that got 32 mpg on the same to work routes the new Clubman gets 23 mpg. What automaker does that?? In sum, you can get far more for far less money with lots of other vehicles. The only benefits is that it looks different and you can find your car in a parking lot. We have a ALL4 base model which is not listed among the choices here.
See all 4 reviews of the 2017 MINI Clubman
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2017 MINI Clubman features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Clubman models:

Parking Assistant
Guides the Clubman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver involvement.
Park Distance Control
Alerts the driver as the Clubman approaches an object while backing up.
Active Driving Assistant
Keeps a set distance between the Clubman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.

More about the 2017 MINI Clubman

Used 2017 MINI Clubman Overview

The Used 2017 MINI Clubman is offered in the following submodels: Clubman Hatchback, Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 MINI Clubman?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 MINI Clubman trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 is priced between $17,000 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 9256 and79991 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper is priced between $15,590 and$20,500 with odometer readings between 16919 and44563 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 is priced between $17,999 and$19,999 with odometer readings between 17613 and28262 miles.

Which used 2017 MINI Clubmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 MINI Clubman for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2017 Clubmans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,590 and mileage as low as 9256 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 MINI Clubman.

Can't find a used 2017 MINI Clubmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Clubman for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,384.

Find a used MINI for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Clubman for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,262.

