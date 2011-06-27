Vehicle overview

With a car as small as the regular Mini Cooper hatchback, it's only natural that some shoppers will be drawn to its iconic design only to decide that they need something roomier. Mini has traditionally offered its wagonlike Cooper Clubman as an obvious solution to this dilemma. And indeed, in previous years the three-door Clubman provided extra versatility without any real drawbacks compared to the regular hardtop hatchback. But with the debut of the fully redesigned (and larger) 2014 Mini Cooper hatchback, the appeal of the 2014 Mini Cooper Clubman has dimmed somewhat.

The selling point of the Clubman continues to be its size. It's a full 9 inches longer than the previous-generation Cooper hatchback model on which it's based. That extra length allowed Mini to add a rear-hinged third door on the passenger side, which makes accessing the rear seats just a little easier. Open the twin barn-style rear doors and you'll also find a larger cargo hold than the old hatchback's.

Compared to the larger 2014 hatchback, though, the Clubman's size differential is lessened. It's still longer, but only by about 4 inches. And if you go by the spec sheet, the new hatchback actually has more cargo space than the Clubman. Additionally, the Clubman still has some notable drawbacks, including a potentially stiff and noisy ride and an interior design that values form over function.

There's a lot to look at this year if you desire a sporty yet practical hatchback. The three-door Hyundai Veloster or roomier, four-door hatchbacks like the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Golf/GTI are going to appeal to a broader audience, simply because they're generally more comfortable and functional in normal driving. The cheaper and more refined 2014 Cooper hatchback is very compelling as well. That said, it's hard not to like the 2014 Mini Cooper Clubman, a car that takes everything we like about the British brand and adds just a little bit extra.