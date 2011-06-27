Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews

Overall we love our MINI Cooper Clubman. The driving experience is fantastic. We have the automatic and it has more that suitable power. The design is great and we always get positive comments. The problem with the car is with the finish of the paint. Our clear coat developed spots in it within 4 months of ownership. Now the clear coat is disappearing in small areas of the car. MINIs warranty does not cover this defect. I would expect the paint of a brand new car to last longer than a few months.

darkvader75 , 05/03/2013

The critical failure of all Mini models are the base seats. They are bricks that feel horrible. I decided to pay the 2 grand for the best seats that they had in the JCW Clubman. This was well worth the money. The seats are much nicer and feel good even on long trips. At club meetings with other Mini owners I cringe at riding with other s because their seats are so bad. This car is fun and quick and has enough cargo room to function reasonably. If you are going to trip with this car you will need to pre-arrange your luggage sizes. There is a lot of room available in the back if you are industrious with your luggage choices.