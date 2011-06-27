  1. Home
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews

My MINI has paint problems

mrorange308, 07/28/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Overall we love our MINI Cooper Clubman. The driving experience is fantastic. We have the automatic and it has more that suitable power. The design is great and we always get positive comments. The problem with the car is with the finish of the paint. Our clear coat developed spots in it within 4 months of ownership. Now the clear coat is disappearing in small areas of the car. MINIs warranty does not cover this defect. I would expect the paint of a brand new car to last longer than a few months.

Report Abuse

Seats.

darkvader75, 05/03/2013
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The critical failure of all Mini models are the base seats. They are bricks that feel horrible. I decided to pay the 2 grand for the best seats that they had in the JCW Clubman. This was well worth the money. The seats are much nicer and feel good even on long trips. At club meetings with other Mini owners I cringe at riding with other s because their seats are so bad. This car is fun and quick and has enough cargo room to function reasonably. If you are going to trip with this car you will need to pre-arrange your luggage sizes. There is a lot of room available in the back if you are industrious with your luggage choices.

Report Abuse

Best small sport car ever

Bellboy, 01/29/2016
S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
