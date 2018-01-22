Used 2018 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me

424 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Clubman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 424 listings
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    21,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $4,356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    21,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,888

    $2,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    29,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,397

    $4,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Light Blue
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    38,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    $4,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Light Blue
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    15,340 miles

    $25,490

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Silver
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    22,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    35,224 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Gray
    certified

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    10,212 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $24,995

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Black
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    10,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,900

    $308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Silver
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    20,177 miles

    $18,196

    $723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Purple
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    27,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,998

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4

    24,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,524

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Black
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    2,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,815

    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Red
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    2,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,650

    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Red
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    24,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,999

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Black
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    19,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,991

    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper

    21,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S

    25,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,850

    $767 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Clubman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 424 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Clubman
  4. Used 2018 MINI Clubman

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Clubman

Read recent reviews for the MINI Clubman
Overall Consumer Rating
4.34 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Get the S
Chris B.,01/22/2018
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
Owned new clubman for 6 months after deciding between Mini Cooper S 4 door, Honda Civic, Audi A3, & Honda Accord. We went with the Clubman for the handling, storage capacity in the back, ergonomic rear doors, and the allure of being part of owning a Mini. Within the first 30 days started feeling buyers remorse due to incredible sluggish acceleration and even in "sport" mode the car lacks power (lack of horsepower almost felt dangerous in traffic and especially entering highways), which made us wishing we would've paid more for the S model. We went back to the dealership to trade it in and they wanted 35% less than what we paid (we knew there would be depreciation), but the dealership elaborated that Mini halted production of the Clubman for several months because they were unsure if they should keep producing the car because customers were veering more towards Mini Coopers or Countryman models. They also said that the value depreciated because of poor demand & potentially high cost of parts. We walked hoping that we would grow closer to the car. The car has an excellent cabin-feel, handles incredibly well, and the sunroof(s) are an amazing feature that make the cabin feel much bigger. During a snowstorm the car slid off the road and the suspension got ripped apart... I firmly believe most cars would've survived the wreck, but the tiny parts got mangled from the impact. We purchased a Mini Cooper S for the handling and speed. The regular Clubman is just too boring and doesn't seem like a car that Mini wants to continue making.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Clubman
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related MINI Clubman info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings