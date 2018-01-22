Used 2018 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me
- 21,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$4,356 Below Market
- 21,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,888$2,422 Below Market
- 29,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,397$4,200 Below Market
- 38,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900$4,605 Below Market
- 15,340 miles
$25,490$2,420 Below Market
- 22,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,500
- 35,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995$1,364 Below Market
- certified
2018 MINI Clubman Cooper S10,212 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,995$430 Below Market
- 10,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$308 Below Market
- 20,177 miles
$18,196$723 Below Market
- 27,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998$201 Below Market
- 24,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,524$939 Below Market
- 2,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,815
- 2,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,650
- 24,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,999$244 Below Market
- 19,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,991
- certified
2018 MINI Clubman Cooper21,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,990
- 25,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,850$767 Below Market
Chris B.,01/22/2018
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
Owned new clubman for 6 months after deciding between Mini Cooper S 4 door, Honda Civic, Audi A3, & Honda Accord. We went with the Clubman for the handling, storage capacity in the back, ergonomic rear doors, and the allure of being part of owning a Mini. Within the first 30 days started feeling buyers remorse due to incredible sluggish acceleration and even in "sport" mode the car lacks power (lack of horsepower almost felt dangerous in traffic and especially entering highways), which made us wishing we would've paid more for the S model. We went back to the dealership to trade it in and they wanted 35% less than what we paid (we knew there would be depreciation), but the dealership elaborated that Mini halted production of the Clubman for several months because they were unsure if they should keep producing the car because customers were veering more towards Mini Coopers or Countryman models. They also said that the value depreciated because of poor demand & potentially high cost of parts. We walked hoping that we would grow closer to the car. The car has an excellent cabin-feel, handles incredibly well, and the sunroof(s) are an amazing feature that make the cabin feel much bigger. During a snowstorm the car slid off the road and the suspension got ripped apart... I firmly believe most cars would've survived the wreck, but the tiny parts got mangled from the impact. We purchased a Mini Cooper S for the handling and speed. The regular Clubman is just too boring and doesn't seem like a car that Mini wants to continue making.
