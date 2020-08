Used 2018 MINI Clubman for Sale Near Me

Towbin Dodge Ram - Henderson / Nevada

Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Digital Blue Metallic 2018 MINI Cooper Clubman for purchase, this vehicle is well equipped with many features including. Garage Kept!, Local Trade!, Certified By Carfax - No Accidents, Certified By Carfax - One Owner, Remainder Of Factory Warranty Still Applies, Heated door mirrors, Panoramic Moonroof, Speed control, Spoiler. FWD 6-Speed 1.5L I-3 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 MINI Clubman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWLN5C50J2E34489

Stock: TSP14908

Certified Pre-Owned: No