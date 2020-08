Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia

2009 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN S CHILI RED ON BLACK STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREMIUM PACKAGE DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER CD ALLOYS MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL REMOTE KEYLESS BLACK BONNET STRIPES CENTER ARMREST INTERIOR SURFACE PIANO BLACK POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT 4 BRAND NEW TIRES FRESH OIL CHANGE READY GO PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775. ----WE OFFER FULL RANGE OF FINANCING AND OFFER COMPETITIVE RATES--- Prices subject to change without notice and do not includeTitle License Registration Fees State or Local Taxes or Processing fees ifany. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although everyeffort is made to present accurate and reliable information use of thisinformation is voluntary and should only be deemed reliable after anindependent review of its accuracy completeness and timeliness. It is thesole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of optionsaccessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and alldifferences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No Expressed or impliedwarranties including the availability or condition of the equipment listed inmade. EPA mileage may vary depending on driving conditions driving habits andvehicle maintenance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

VIN: WMWMM33529TP92773

Stock: P92773

Certified Pre-Owned: No