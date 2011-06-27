Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,337
|$9,995
|$11,334
|Clean
|$7,887
|$9,446
|$10,681
|Average
|$6,986
|$8,348
|$9,376
|Rough
|$6,085
|$7,249
|$8,070
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Clubman 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,581
|$6,148
|$7,389
|Clean
|$4,334
|$5,810
|$6,963
|Average
|$3,839
|$5,135
|$6,112
|Rough
|$3,344
|$4,459
|$5,261
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,344
|$7,082
|$8,459
|Clean
|$5,056
|$6,692
|$7,972
|Average
|$4,478
|$5,914
|$6,998
|Rough
|$3,901
|$5,136
|$6,024