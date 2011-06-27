Vehicle overview

Sometimes a Mini is just too mini. Plenty of car buyers lust after a Mini Cooper but find the cramped backseat and minimal cargo capacity too much of a drawback. A potential solution for these frustrated fans is the 2008 Mini Cooper Clubman.

This lengthened Cooper increases rear legroom by 2.5 inches, which is hardly limolike, but every bit helps. The Clubman also adds a passenger-side rear-hinged door to allow rear passengers to make more graceful entries and exits. The cargo area has also grown, with 3.5 added cubic feet of space along with a pair of nifty rear doors that swing outward like those on a cargo van. The visual result of this added length is a Mini that's not quite proportional and even more quirky than its traditional brother. Plus, it's the first car since the old Camry wagon to feature two rear wipers.

Despite its stretched body style (10 inches in total), the Clubman is still all Mini, retaining most of that trademark go-kart handling. The same Cooper and Cooper S trim levels are available, along with their respective engine choices, which are both a significant improvement over the mills they replaced in last year's model redesign. Both are more refined, powerful and substantially more fuel efficient. The base engine is a particularly impressive improvement, and as such, many buyers might find the regular Cooper perfectly adequate for their daily driving needs. The excellent turbocharged engine in the Cooper S Clubman is practically overkill -- it is prone to torque steer -- but speed junkies will love the rush of power it provides.

Despite its larger size, the Clubman still competes with the same batch of compact hatchbacks as the regular Cooper. In fact, it actually competes better with cars like the Saturn Astra, VW GTI and Volvo C30 considering its greater amount of cargo and backseat space. Still, nothing can match the personality and character that drips from the surface of all Minis. Even if its quirks occasionally work to its detriment (interior ergonomics, for example), they help create a car that is like nothing else on the road. And with 10 extra inches, two extra doors and one extra wiper, the 2008 Cooper Clubman goes one step further by being like no other Mini.