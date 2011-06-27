Vehicle overview

Take a regular Mini Cooper but give it more interior space. That's the basic premise of the 2013 Mini Cooper Clubman. Measuring about 9 inches longer than the standard Mini Cooper, the Clubman benefits from about 50 percent more cargo capacity and a bit more rear-seat legroom. Fortunately, the added dimensions have little effect on the overall driving enjoyment we've come to expect from Minis.

That fun-to-drive character does, however, come with its own shortcomings. The Clubman's ride quality is stiffer than that of most of its rivals, and this can be tiresome on long trips. Also carrying over from the regular Mini is a noticeable amount of road and wind noise that intrudes into the cabin. These trade-offs will likely not be deal breakers for most drivers, though, especially for those who value sporty driving dynamics.

Still, there are a few competing hatchbacks one should consider alongside the Clubman. A more radical interpretation of the traditional hatchback can be found in the 2013 Hyundai Veloster, which has a regular-style third door on its passenger side that allows it to be a more viable choice than the Clubman if you're often bringing along rear seat passengers. The 2013 Ford Focus (from the base model to the sporty ST) is also worth considering, on the strength of its sharp handling and welcoming interior. For character and personalization, though, the 2013 Mini Clubman remains in a class of its own.