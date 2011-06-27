Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,197
|$26,156
|$29,362
|Clean
|$22,657
|$25,549
|$28,643
|Average
|$21,576
|$24,334
|$27,206
|Rough
|$20,496
|$23,120
|$25,769
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,912
|$22,452
|$25,204
|Clean
|$19,448
|$21,931
|$24,587
|Average
|$18,521
|$20,888
|$23,353
|Rough
|$17,594
|$19,845
|$22,120
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,044
|$27,111
|$30,434
|Clean
|$23,484
|$26,482
|$29,689
|Average
|$22,364
|$25,223
|$28,199
|Rough
|$21,244
|$23,964
|$26,709
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,222
|$25,057
|$28,128
|Clean
|$21,704
|$24,475
|$27,439
|Average
|$20,670
|$23,311
|$26,063
|Rough
|$19,635
|$22,148
|$24,686