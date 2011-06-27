  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144 WB Cargo Van Exterior Shown
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144 WB Cargo Van Profile Shown
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144 WB Cargo Van Profile Shown
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144 WB Cargo Van Exterior
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144 WB Cargo Van Exterior Shown
+29

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
MSRP Range: $33,995 - $38,795

MSRP$33,995
Dealer Price

Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?

There's not much to figure out when buying a Sprinter Worker, at least from the factory. Opting for the Convenience package is a good idea since it includes upgraded mirrors, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
  • More affordable than other Sprinters
  • Pretty maneuverable for its size
  • Fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine

Overall rating

Businesspeople all know one thing: If you can get the same functionality and reliability for less, get that option. In the cargo van world, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is just that option. It features the same cavernous cargo bay and 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine as the Sprinter. The difference is that Mercedes slims down the Worker's option packages and features to make it easier to manufacture and sell.

The standard Sprinter is available in a rainbow of colors, has an available all-wheel-drive system, and multiple length and roof height configurations. The Worker, in contrast, comes in white, is rear-wheel-drive only, and can be had in just three body configurations. There's also no passenger or wagon version of the Worker. With any of the three setups, the Worker features a 3,501-pound payload rating and 5,000-pound tow rating. For customization, Mercedes offers just two option packages.

Deciding on whether the Sprinter Worker is right for you comes down to your needs. If there's a Worker version that works for you, it's a great way to save some money. Otherwise, you'll likely need to get the regular Sprinter for full access to Mercedes' customization options.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a full-size cargo van available in two wheelbase lengths. The short-wheelbase (144-inch) version can be had with either the standard roof or a high-roof option. The long-wheelbase (170-inch) model comes with the high roof only. All are powered by a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed automatic.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, 180-degree-opening rear doors, a passenger-side sliding door, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front cupholder, front-seat armrests, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch center display, and a sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB port.

Highlights of the options list include cargo rails, hardboard side paneling, and three packages for the cargo van. The Convenience package includes heated side mirrors, cruise control, automatic wipers, a multifunction steering wheel and trailer pre-wiring. The Utility package includes Convenience package items and adds a wood cargo floor and LED cargo lights, among other features.

Many upfitter options — such as interior racks, partitions and roof racks — are also available and can be installed by your local dealer.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: The Sprinter that was tested has accoutrements and features for passenger transport, but our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter Worker.

Driving

The turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine is a bit slow to get up to speed. Low-speed maneuvers create some challenges for this big rig.

Acceleration

This 6,000-pound van did 0-60 mph in 11.5 seconds. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 doesn't feel powerful off the line, but once up to speed it's pretty easy to maintain the truck's forward momentum.

Braking

The Sprinter slowed from 60 mph in 138 feet during our emergency panic-stop test. The brakes remained consistent in feel and performance during testing, as well as out on the road in typical driving.

Steering

The steering is precise considering the van's purpose as a pure people-mover. The effort is heavy enough to feel steady on the highway yet light enough for parking lot duty.

Handling

The Sprinter is relatively narrow considering how tall it is. Taking sharp turns at speed is not this van's forte. An assertive stability control system lends a hand if it senses the van going beyond its limits.

Drivability

Despite its dimensions, this conference room on wheels is easy to drive. Tight parking lots can create some stress because of its size, and the modest backup camera is only somewhat helpful.

Comfort

Passenger comfort is a priority for the Sprinter. Occupants will find ample space to spread out. The seats are reasonably comfortable over long distances. The ride quality improves as the passenger head count increases.

Seat comfort

The driving position is upright, but the seats are comfy even during longer drives. The rear seats provide ample leg-, hip- and headroom.

Ride comfort

Without question, rearmost passengers will find the Sprinter's ride bouncier than those up front. Still, it's perfectly acceptable whether empty or fully occupied.

Interior

The Sprinter Worker offer lots of room for people and cargo. Driver aids exist to help maneuver the van in tight quarters. But parking still remains a challenge with such a big vehicle.

Ease of use

All controls are within reach of the driver and functionally intuitive. This is an older version of the Mercedes COMAND system, so the layout is simple.

Getting in/getting out

The Sprinter has a step leading into it, which is necessary considering it sits so high off the ground. The doors are large, so some folks may find them a bit heavy to open and close.

Roominess

The front seats fit most body types fine. Farther back, the large bench seats offer lots of leg- and headroom. Only then does hiproom get tight.

Visibility

The massive windows, an optional parking aid system and a rearview camera serve as needed driver aids. That said, there are still several blind spots with this large van.

Quality

The build quality on our test Sprinter was commendable. We didn't hear any squeaks or rattles. It was solid and true to the level of build quality we expect from Mercedes-Benz.

Utility

Especially in cargo or crew configuration, this is one of the most utilitarian vans available. Whether running a contracting business or a professional mountain biking team, the Sprinter will carry your stuff. But some rival vans can tow more.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Sprinter Worker lease offers
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
    2018
    2017
    2016

    Features & Specs

    144" WB Cargo 3dr Van features & specs
    144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 2
    5-speed shiftable automatic
    Diesel
    188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof features & specs
    144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 2
    5-speed shiftable automatic
    Diesel
    188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof features & specs
    170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof
    3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 2
    5-speed shiftable automatic
    Diesel
    188 hp @ 3800 rpm
    See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:

    Load-Adaptive Stability Control
    Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
    Crosswind Assist
    Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Ford Transit Van

    The standard-wheelbase low-roof Sprinter Worker is larger, holds more cargo, and has a roomier passenger area than a comparable 148-inch, low-roof Transit 250. The Sprinter Worker is bare-bones, though. The Transit offers more customization possibility.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker & Ford Transit Van features

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Ram ProMaster Cargo Van

    If you plan on spending hours at a time behind the wheel of a cargo van, you might like the Sprinter more because it is a little more comfortable. Both vans are nearly tied for towing capacity.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker & Ram ProMaster Cargo Van features

    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Nissan NV Cargo

    Low roof to low roof, the Sprinter Worker has a much larger cargo space. The NV's advantage, though, lies in the ability to equip it with a V8 engine or a high roof for less than the base cost of the Worker. The Sprinter is more fuel-efficient.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker & Nissan NV Cargo features
    Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale
    2018
    2017
    2016

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 Sprinter Worker both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Sprinter Worker ranges from 319.1 to 486.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker. Learn more

    What's new in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker:

    • The 2018 Sprinter Worker range is now limited to the cargo model
    • Four-cylinder engine is no longer available
    • Part of the second Sprinter generation introduced for 2007
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sprinter Worker. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sprinter Worker's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 Sprinter Worker is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    The least-expensive 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,995.

    Other versions include:

    • 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $33,995
    • 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $36,495
    • 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $38,795
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker, the next question is, which Sprinter Worker model is right for you? Sprinter Worker variants include 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A). For a full list of Sprinter Worker models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

    A Mercedes cargo van might sound a bit over the top, akin to Rolex offering a line of pocket knives. But once you get past the traditional perceptions of the badge, and learn that Mercedes trucks and vans are ubiquitous in Europe's commercial working world, the idea no longer seems so odd. That's especially true of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker, a van with impressive variations of body style and unmatched interior space.

    This back-to-basics cargo van is available in two wheelbase lengths with a choice of regular and high-roof heights. Exceptional versatility and a multitude of cargo solutions from upfitters and aftermarket suppliers are matched by the Sprinter Worker's tried-and-true turbocharged V6 diesel paired to a five-speed automatic. It's not a particularly spirited combination from a standstill, but once up to speed, it offers enough torque to keep the Sprinter humming, if not exactly dashing, on the highway.

    The Sprinter Worker comes in a single regular-duty 2500 version with a set of basic amenities for the driver and front passenger. Beyond that, all else is optional. Buyers who plan to tow or use a Sprinter Worker cargo van in hilly, graded or mountainous areas will want either of the two optional packages for the trailer connection plug. The packages also provide for cruise control and wood paneling in the cargo area.

    Still, there are legitimate reasons to consider the Sprinter Worker's rivals. At least one is available with a V8 and rated to tow almost twice what the Sprinter Worker can handle. (If the Sprinter Worker has an Achilles' heel, it's the relatively modest 5,000-pound maximum tow rating.) But if you don't view a Mercedes badge as an extravagance, let Edmunds guide your search for the ideal Sprinter Worker van.

    Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Overview

    The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Worker Van. Available styles include 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

    What do people think of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Sprinter Worker.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Sprinter Worker featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    Which 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

    Can't find a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,575.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,301.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles