Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter WorkerMSRP Range: $33,995 - $38,795
|MSRP
|$33,995
|Dealer Price
Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
- More affordable than other Sprinters
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- Fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Diesel
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Diesel
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Diesel
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter Worker
Safety
Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
- Crosswind Assist
- Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Ford Transit Van
The standard-wheelbase low-roof Sprinter Worker is larger, holds more cargo, and has a roomier passenger area than a comparable 148-inch, low-roof Transit 250. The Sprinter Worker is bare-bones, though. The Transit offers more customization possibility.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Ram ProMaster Cargo Van
If you plan on spending hours at a time behind the wheel of a cargo van, you might like the Sprinter more because it is a little more comfortable. Both vans are nearly tied for towing capacity.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker vs. Nissan NV Cargo
Low roof to low roof, the Sprinter Worker has a much larger cargo space. The NV's advantage, though, lies in the ability to equip it with a V8 engine or a high roof for less than the base cost of the Worker. The Sprinter is more fuel-efficient.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker a good car?
What's new in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker:
- The 2018 Sprinter Worker range is now limited to the cargo model
- Four-cylinder engine is no longer available
- Part of the second Sprinter generation introduced for 2007
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker reliable?
Is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
The least-expensive 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,995.
Other versions include:
- 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $33,995
- 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $36,495
- 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) which starts at $38,795
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker
A Mercedes cargo van might sound a bit over the top, akin to Rolex offering a line of pocket knives. But once you get past the traditional perceptions of the badge, and learn that Mercedes trucks and vans are ubiquitous in Europe's commercial working world, the idea no longer seems so odd. That's especially true of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker, a van with impressive variations of body style and unmatched interior space.
This back-to-basics cargo van is available in two wheelbase lengths with a choice of regular and high-roof heights. Exceptional versatility and a multitude of cargo solutions from upfitters and aftermarket suppliers are matched by the Sprinter Worker's tried-and-true turbocharged V6 diesel paired to a five-speed automatic. It's not a particularly spirited combination from a standstill, but once up to speed, it offers enough torque to keep the Sprinter humming, if not exactly dashing, on the highway.
The Sprinter Worker comes in a single regular-duty 2500 version with a set of basic amenities for the driver and front passenger. Beyond that, all else is optional. Buyers who plan to tow or use a Sprinter Worker cargo van in hilly, graded or mountainous areas will want either of the two optional packages for the trailer connection plug. The packages also provide for cruise control and wood paneling in the cargo area.
Still, there are legitimate reasons to consider the Sprinter Worker's rivals. At least one is available with a V8 and rated to tow almost twice what the Sprinter Worker can handle. (If the Sprinter Worker has an Achilles' heel, it's the relatively modest 5,000-pound maximum tow rating.) But if you don't view a Mercedes badge as an extravagance, let Edmunds guide your search for the ideal Sprinter Worker van.
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Overview
The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Worker Van. Available styles include 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).
What do people think of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Sprinter Worker.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Sprinter Worker featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
Which 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.
Can't find a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,575.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,301.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019