More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker

A Mercedes cargo van might sound a bit over the top, akin to Rolex offering a line of pocket knives. But once you get past the traditional perceptions of the badge, and learn that Mercedes trucks and vans are ubiquitous in Europe's commercial working world, the idea no longer seems so odd. That's especially true of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker, a van with impressive variations of body style and unmatched interior space. This back-to-basics cargo van is available in two wheelbase lengths with a choice of regular and high-roof heights. Exceptional versatility and a multitude of cargo solutions from upfitters and aftermarket suppliers are matched by the Sprinter Worker's tried-and-true turbocharged V6 diesel paired to a five-speed automatic. It's not a particularly spirited combination from a standstill, but once up to speed, it offers enough torque to keep the Sprinter humming, if not exactly dashing, on the highway. The Sprinter Worker comes in a single regular-duty 2500 version with a set of basic amenities for the driver and front passenger. Beyond that, all else is optional. Buyers who plan to tow or use a Sprinter Worker cargo van in hilly, graded or mountainous areas will want either of the two optional packages for the trailer connection plug. The packages also provide for cruise control and wood paneling in the cargo area. Still, there are legitimate reasons to consider the Sprinter Worker's rivals. At least one is available with a V8 and rated to tow almost twice what the Sprinter Worker can handle. (If the Sprinter Worker has an Achilles' heel, it's the relatively modest 5,000-pound maximum tow rating.) But if you don't view a Mercedes badge as an extravagance, let Edmunds guide your search for the ideal Sprinter Worker van.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Worker Van. Available styles include 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

What do people think of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Sprinter Worker.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Sprinter Worker featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker ?

Which 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.

Can't find a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Workers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,575 .

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,301 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

