Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,522
|$7,655
|$8,834
|Clean
|$4,902
|$6,808
|$7,854
|Average
|$3,662
|$5,113
|$5,896
|Rough
|$2,422
|$3,419
|$3,937
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,818
|$9,377
|$10,791
|Clean
|$6,052
|$8,339
|$9,594
|Average
|$4,521
|$6,263
|$7,202
|Rough
|$2,990
|$4,188
|$4,809
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,923
|$8,085
|$9,281
|Clean
|$5,258
|$7,190
|$8,252
|Average
|$3,928
|$5,400
|$6,194
|Rough
|$2,598
|$3,611
|$4,136