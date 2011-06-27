Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
CL Amazing!
I just bought my 2003 CL 500 and I love the car! It is great, no problems and many standard features. I wish the car had a more aggressive look, but it still looks very classy. Fuel economy also is bad 16-24mpg I typically get 15-17 and I drive conservatively. If you have the money I would def recommend one, a lot better than most cars out there!
Style & Performance
I have owned 3 other Mercedes & this is my favorite over my previous CL600. The understated styling & great performance are favorites. Handling is good for a heavier car but not in the Porsche range. Reliability has been good but one electrical problem which the dealer solved. This is my every day driver so I plan to put on a lot of miles & I keep my cars for several years. I purchased the extended warrantee based on my experience with my CL600. I would buy this car again & highly recommend it for performance, style & luxury, only I would get the voice activated controls, I miss the hands free calling on my previous CL600.
It tickles me
It still continues to exceed my performance expectations and in my estimation is a stronger, beefier design than the 2007 model change.
Excited and Smiling
Cedric Lector (my 2003 CL500 with sports package), I looooove him. I break out in hives when I think of him! CL had only experienced 32 miles when he came to me. He got eight of those during our first...encounter, as we got to "know" one another! Oh, the way he moves, and when he moves I just melt into his flow! I have never felt what I feel with him nor have I ever been moved as CL moves me...so quickly, yet with such gentleness, grace, agility. I don't know what excites me most, his rakish good looks, the way he makes me feel or the way he performs on demand!
Design, Safety, Performance and Luxury
The CL55 is a supercar. It's dynamic performance matches that of a number of two seat sports cars that are widely considered supercars. Despite the performance capabilities, the car is quite comfortable and quiet. The Automatic Body Control is amazing, as are the brakes. The build quality is very good. My experience with the car has been entirely satisfactory.
