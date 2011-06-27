Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Consumer Reviews

Technology incompetent bb_gun , 03/18/2015 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The SUV is very comfortable, quiet, stylish and spacious. It's fun to ride even on long trips. Love the look & feel. CONS: Fuel economy - it doesn't give the listed fuel economy; couple of mpg less. Bluetooth - if I had my phone on before starting the SUV, it will transfer the phone call, but will cut in & out. USB/iPAD - always starts in the first song - doesn't go back to the song that you were listening to before. Hate the GPS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the CX-9 syracusebeagle , 01/06/2015 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful After owning several unreliable Jeep products, I decided it was time to try something new. Enter 2014 Mazda CX-9. This is quite possibly the nicest car I have ever owned. It is lovely to look at. Fun to drive. Has loads of cargo space. The most crucial consideration for me was the AWD feature. I outfitted the CX-9 with Blizzaks for the winter. I have already taken this car on treacherous journeys. The CX-9 is a tank. Combine the outfitted CX-9 with a little common sense and you will go anywhere.

A overall great suv. sportsphil , 02/11/2015 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Well lets start with the fact that i went from a 2006 BMW x5 to my 2014 cx9. The X5 was great for what it was. The CX9 is better for what i wanted. The CX9 is much comfier. It is adequately fast and adequately nimble. The X5 was way faster, more nimble and could break alot better. But its ride was extremely uncomfortable owing to all the sportiness of the vehicle. I enjoy the cheaper gas and the better mileage in the cx9. I enjoy the quiet comfy ride that is light years beyond my x5. The navigation in the CX9 does realtime traffic (with no subscription)... which i didnt expect or maybe that was something the dealer got for me since i got it as an add on. 4000 miles, so far so good

A Great Vehicle, Except for the Mileage Larry Peplin , 01/07/2017 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm in the final couple of months of my 39 month lease. My CX-9 has been absolutely flawless in comfort, interior cargo space, handling and mechanicals. The only thing I can't live with anymore is the mileage. My average has never risen above 18.3 MPG in three years, at least according to the dash readout. I had expected better, but that is my only disappointment. Safety Performance Interior Comfort