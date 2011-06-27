Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $16,533Great Deal
2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring13,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, ONLY 13,931 Miles! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSOUL RED METALLIC PAINT. Mazda CX-3 Touring with SOUL RED METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 146 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, LOW MILESEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "The CX-3's front seats deliver outstanding comfort for this segment, with pleasantly firm support for long hauls and lateral bolstering that's well-suited for spirited driving.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $16,991. This CX-3 is priced $2,100 below NADA Retail.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC70H0179899
Stock: 26134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$14,450Great Deal | $2,168 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport17,558 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Mazda CX-3 4dr Sport AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black Mica with a black Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, 4.325 Axle Ratio, Cloth Upholstery, Aha Internet Radio, E911 Automatic Emergency Notification, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System, Pandora Internet Radio, Radio Broadcast Data System Program Information, SMS Text Msg Audio Delivery & Reply, Stitcher Internet Radio, Infotainment System Voice Command, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Spoiler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB70H0164045
Stock: 164045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $13,999Great Deal | $1,830 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport32,008 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2225 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB79H0157322
Stock: M300599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- Price Drop$17,885Great Deal | $2,443 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring18,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
**8.5% Sales Tax****Low Low Miles 18k****All-Wheel Drive****Power Moonroof****Navigation****Heated Leather Front Seats****Rearview Camera****Push Button Start****Dual USB Ports**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFD76H0158974
Stock: 200613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- Price Drop$13,797Great Deal | $2,362 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport35,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mechanicsville DriveTime - Henrico / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB70H0171349
Stock: 1630022471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,176Great Deal
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring47,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! PM Standley Motorcars Certified Unit Comes With A FREE 3 Year 100,000 Mile Limited Power Train Warranty To Enhance Your Worry Free Car Buying Experience!Grand Touring Package, All Wheel Drive, Power and Heated Leather Bucket Seating, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Cross Traffic Alert System, Heads Up Display Package, Navigation Package, Rear Camera, Bluetooth For Phone, Steering Wheel Controls, Cross Traffic Alert System, Push Button Keyless Go Feature, Apple and Android CarPlay Feature, Satellite Stereo, All Power Accessories, One Owner Accident Free CarFax and More!PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - ALL CERTIFIED SUPERSTORE ...WHERE A COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND BUYING EXPERIENCE AWAITS! AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS, OUR ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. COME IN & LET US SHOW YOU WHAT 75 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE CAN DO FOR YOU! OUR 100,000 SQUARE FOOT ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER HOUSES HUNDREDS OF THE FINEST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS, TRUCKS & LOADED SUVs IN THE COUNTRY AT THE VERY BEST PRICES ON THE MARKET. EVERY VEHICLE WE OFFER FOR SALE GOES THROUGH OUR HUGE 40 BAY STATE-OF-THE-ART SERVICE CENTER & IS COMPLETELY READY FOR YOUR WORRY FREE NEEDS. OUR CERTIFIED INVENTORY COMES WITH OUR AMAZING EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND AUTO BUYING. WE HAVE THE VERY BEST FINANCING RATES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE BEST IN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES, MAINTENANCE PLANS & VEHICLE UPGRADES ...RIGHT HERE ON SITE AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS! GO ONLINE AT PMSTANDLEY.COM OR GIVE US A CALL AT 844-338-9572 & LET US HANDLE ALL OF YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS TODAY. PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - AN AMERICAN TRADITION SINCE 1944*All Vehicles Subject To Registration, Tax, Title and Licensing Fees As Well As Documentation and Vehicle Preparation Fees*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFD77H0166890
Stock: H0166890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- $13,999Great Deal | $1,337 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport32,911 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2501 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB78H0161250
Stock: O301034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $13,800Great Deal | $1,153 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport31,418 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Our 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport AWD in Soul Red Metallic is everything you're looking for and more! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 146hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With this All Wheel Drive crossover SUV you can enjoy exemplary handling with precise steering, all while scoring near 34mpg on the highway. Pick your adventure and head out on the road with the exceptional sophistication of our Sport. The sculpted silhouette turns heads with great-looking wheels, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust. Open the door to the sleek, contemporary Sport cabin that has been meticulously designed to meet your needs with full power accessories, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect infotainment full-color display with voice commandscentral controller, and a sound system with CD, USB port, auxiliary jack, and available internet radio. This is a premium driving experience that will have you looking for reasons to take a long way home!A Top Safety Pick, Mazda has been engineered with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and more to provide peace of mind while you are behind the wheel. Drivers just like you give rave reviews to this CX-3 for its athletic handling, beautiful style, and all-day comfort. Get behind the wheel and see what it can do for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB77H0159988
Stock: C1069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- Price Drop$14,195Great Deal | $1,111 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport37,313 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB71H0165186
Stock: HNP1085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $14,800Great Deal | $1,599 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring91,129 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2017 MAZDA CX-3 GT WAGON 4 DR 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE AWD, AUTOMATIC LEATHER SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN, SUNROOF, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, ONE OWNER LIKE NEW TIRES RUNS GREAT, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFD70H0155603
Stock: 3267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,940Great Deal
2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring36,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFD76H0163303
Stock: 10422550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $16,199Great Deal | $1,369 below market
Certified 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport27,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport Dynamic Blue Mica AWD SKYACTIV -G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VCARFAX One-Owner. CARFAX(R) 1-OWNER, CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, *** NON-SMOKER ***, ~~ VERY LOW MILES ~~, BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION FOR MOBILE PHONE, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE, CX-3 Sport, 4D Sport Utility, SKYACTIV -G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Dynamic Blue Mica, black Cloth.Certified. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 160 Point Inspection * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB73H0145926
Stock: PMMG2169
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Price Drop$12,500Great Deal | $1,408 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport47,506 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner.Sport SKYACTIV -G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic FWD 29/34 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKDB74H0159533
Stock: 159533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $16,999Great Deal
Certified 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring25,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gullo Mazda of Conroe - Conroe / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7894 miles below market average! Alloys, One Owner, Leather, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Steering wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, USB / Aux Ports, Bluetooth / Handsfree, Blind spot sensor: warning, Heated front seats. Certified.Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateMeteor Gray Mica 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CARFAX One-Owner. 29/34 City/Highway MPGLet the team at Gullo Mazda introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. You will love doing business with us no matter where you live! If you're looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste, and every need. We offer a variety of financing opportunities! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth, we can help you answer that too! Services in the Greater Houston, Conroe area and we will ship to anywhere in the US! We stand up to what we say and its simple, treating you like family since 1970! Come see us today or shop us 24/7 at www.gullomazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKDC79H0158697
Stock: M2056
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $16,991Great Deal | $1,704 below market
Certified 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring32,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hall Mazda - Brookfield / Wisconsin
ONE OWNER! LOCAL CAR, SUPPLIED BY US WHEN NEW! *MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!* PREVIOUSLY LEASED! REAR CAMERA! BLIND-SPOT MONITOR! REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT! ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY! PUSH-BUTTON START! HEATED FRONT SEATS! AM/FM/HD RADIO WITH CD PLAYER! MUCH MORE! Just off lease, this 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring AWD is in excellent condition! Finished in Deep Crystal Blue with black leatherette/cloth interior with red accents, this is a stylish, practical and economical Sub-Compact Crossover SUV. With an upmarket, comfortable cabin and class-leading maneuverability this vehicle is a nice place to be! *MAZDA Certified Pre-Owned Warranty provides 12 months or 12,000 miles of Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Coverage with zero deductible in the unlikely event of a claim, and extends the Powertrain Warranty Coverage to 7 years or 100,000 total vehicle miles from date of original registration! At Hall Mazda we understand the importance of online shopping, especially during these uncertain times, so we are careful to compare each Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to similar examples within a large radius and then price them competitively and fairly. This means that you can be assured of a stress-free, no-haggle, no-hassle buying experience. We offer a complimentary pick-up service from Milwaukees Airport, Railway Station or Ferry Terminal for our customers traveling from out of town. Alternatively, if you are unable to visit us we can handle the paperwork remotely, and even help you to arrange transportation on your new purchase to any destination nationwide.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC70H0150001
Stock: 11876P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $15,650Great Deal | $1,406 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring47,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murray Ford - Muncy / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC7XH0154282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999
2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring26,231 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKDC72H0150358
Stock: O306356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $17,995Fair Deal | $270 below market
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport9,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -9,000 MILES! TOURING PACKAGE! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, AWD, 4CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TTOTH AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB7XH0168698
Stock: 17828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020