CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey

Our 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport AWD in Soul Red Metallic is everything you're looking for and more! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 146hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. With this All Wheel Drive crossover SUV you can enjoy exemplary handling with precise steering, all while scoring near 34mpg on the highway. Pick your adventure and head out on the road with the exceptional sophistication of our Sport. The sculpted silhouette turns heads with great-looking wheels, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust. Open the door to the sleek, contemporary Sport cabin that has been meticulously designed to meet your needs with full power accessories, Bluetooth, Mazda Connect infotainment full-color display with voice commandscentral controller, and a sound system with CD, USB port, auxiliary jack, and available internet radio. This is a premium driving experience that will have you looking for reasons to take a long way home!A Top Safety Pick, Mazda has been engineered with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and more to provide peace of mind while you are behind the wheel. Drivers just like you give rave reviews to this CX-3 for its athletic handling, beautiful style, and all-day comfort. Get behind the wheel and see what it can do for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1DKFB77H0159988

Stock: C1069

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020