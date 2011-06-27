Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,600
|$10,520
|$12,551
|Clean
|$8,274
|$10,129
|$12,057
|Average
|$7,623
|$9,346
|$11,069
|Rough
|$6,972
|$8,563
|$10,081
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,235
|$11,312
|$13,507
|Clean
|$8,886
|$10,891
|$12,975
|Average
|$8,186
|$10,049
|$11,912
|Rough
|$7,487
|$9,207
|$10,849
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,913
|$13,147
|$15,519
|Clean
|$10,500
|$12,658
|$14,908
|Average
|$9,673
|$11,679
|$13,687
|Rough
|$8,847
|$10,701
|$12,465
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,404
|$13,726
|$16,190
|Clean
|$10,973
|$13,215
|$15,553
|Average
|$10,109
|$12,194
|$14,279
|Rough
|$9,245
|$11,172
|$13,004
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,427
|$13,751
|$16,219
|Clean
|$10,995
|$13,240
|$15,581
|Average
|$10,129
|$12,216
|$14,304
|Rough
|$9,264
|$11,192
|$13,027
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,102
|$11,118
|$13,249
|Clean
|$8,757
|$10,704
|$12,728
|Average
|$8,068
|$9,876
|$11,685
|Rough
|$7,379
|$9,049
|$10,641
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,371
|$12,565
|$14,890
|Clean
|$9,978
|$12,097
|$14,304
|Average
|$9,193
|$11,162
|$13,132
|Rough
|$8,407
|$10,227
|$11,959
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,670
|$14,116
|$16,708
|Clean
|$11,228
|$13,590
|$16,050
|Average
|$10,345
|$12,540
|$14,735
|Rough
|$9,461
|$11,489
|$13,419
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,181
|$14,603
|$17,176
|Clean
|$11,720
|$14,059
|$16,500
|Average
|$10,798
|$12,972
|$15,148
|Rough
|$9,875
|$11,885
|$13,796
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,826
|$10,845
|$12,980
|Clean
|$8,491
|$10,442
|$12,469
|Average
|$7,823
|$9,634
|$11,447
|Rough
|$7,155
|$8,827
|$10,425
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,745
|$11,852
|$14,081
|Clean
|$9,376
|$11,410
|$13,527
|Average
|$8,638
|$10,528
|$12,418
|Rough
|$7,900
|$9,646
|$11,310
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,380
|$13,588
|$15,937
|Clean
|$10,949
|$13,083
|$15,310
|Average
|$10,087
|$12,071
|$14,055
|Rough
|$9,226
|$11,060
|$12,800
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,734
|$12,970
|$15,341
|Clean
|$10,328
|$12,488
|$14,737
|Average
|$9,515
|$11,522
|$13,530
|Rough
|$8,702
|$10,557
|$12,322
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,656
|$11,768
|$14,004
|Clean
|$9,290
|$11,330
|$13,452
|Average
|$8,559
|$10,454
|$12,350
|Rough
|$7,828
|$9,578
|$11,247
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,421
|$12,616
|$14,942
|Clean
|$10,027
|$12,146
|$14,354
|Average
|$9,237
|$11,207
|$13,177
|Rough
|$8,448
|$10,268
|$12,001
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,803
|$14,205
|$16,755
|Clean
|$11,356
|$13,677
|$16,096
|Average
|$10,462
|$12,619
|$14,777
|Rough
|$9,568
|$11,562
|$13,458
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,725
|$10,694
|$12,775
|Clean
|$8,395
|$10,296
|$12,272
|Average
|$7,734
|$9,500
|$11,266
|Rough
|$7,074
|$8,704
|$10,261
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,764
|$14,153
|$16,689
|Clean
|$11,318
|$13,626
|$16,032
|Average
|$10,427
|$12,572
|$14,718
|Rough
|$9,536
|$11,519
|$13,405