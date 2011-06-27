  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2016 Mazda 3
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,600$10,520$12,551
Clean$8,274$10,129$12,057
Average$7,623$9,346$11,069
Rough$6,972$8,563$10,081
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,235$11,312$13,507
Clean$8,886$10,891$12,975
Average$8,186$10,049$11,912
Rough$7,487$9,207$10,849
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,913$13,147$15,519
Clean$10,500$12,658$14,908
Average$9,673$11,679$13,687
Rough$8,847$10,701$12,465
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,404$13,726$16,190
Clean$10,973$13,215$15,553
Average$10,109$12,194$14,279
Rough$9,245$11,172$13,004
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,427$13,751$16,219
Clean$10,995$13,240$15,581
Average$10,129$12,216$14,304
Rough$9,264$11,192$13,027
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,102$11,118$13,249
Clean$8,757$10,704$12,728
Average$8,068$9,876$11,685
Rough$7,379$9,049$10,641
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,371$12,565$14,890
Clean$9,978$12,097$14,304
Average$9,193$11,162$13,132
Rough$8,407$10,227$11,959
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,670$14,116$16,708
Clean$11,228$13,590$16,050
Average$10,345$12,540$14,735
Rough$9,461$11,489$13,419
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,181$14,603$17,176
Clean$11,720$14,059$16,500
Average$10,798$12,972$15,148
Rough$9,875$11,885$13,796
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,826$10,845$12,980
Clean$8,491$10,442$12,469
Average$7,823$9,634$11,447
Rough$7,155$8,827$10,425
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,745$11,852$14,081
Clean$9,376$11,410$13,527
Average$8,638$10,528$12,418
Rough$7,900$9,646$11,310
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,380$13,588$15,937
Clean$10,949$13,083$15,310
Average$10,087$12,071$14,055
Rough$9,226$11,060$12,800
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,734$12,970$15,341
Clean$10,328$12,488$14,737
Average$9,515$11,522$13,530
Rough$8,702$10,557$12,322
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,656$11,768$14,004
Clean$9,290$11,330$13,452
Average$8,559$10,454$12,350
Rough$7,828$9,578$11,247
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,421$12,616$14,942
Clean$10,027$12,146$14,354
Average$9,237$11,207$13,177
Rough$8,448$10,268$12,001
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,803$14,205$16,755
Clean$11,356$13,677$16,096
Average$10,462$12,619$14,777
Rough$9,568$11,562$13,458
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,725$10,694$12,775
Clean$8,395$10,296$12,272
Average$7,734$9,500$11,266
Rough$7,074$8,704$10,261
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,764$14,153$16,689
Clean$11,318$13,626$16,032
Average$10,427$12,572$14,718
Rough$9,536$11,519$13,405
Sell my 2016 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,274 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,129 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,274 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,129 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,274 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,129 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Mazda 3 ranges from $6,972 to $12,551, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.