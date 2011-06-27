Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a 2015 Lincoln MKT, it's probably because you want something a little different and you've taken a shine to the Lincoln's distinctive style. And love it or hate it, the MKT's dramatic roof line helps it stand out in the large sea of luxury crossovers with three rows of seating.

Once you're inside the MKT, you'll find that the big Lincoln's cabin materials and overall build quality are on par with the majority of its luxury-brand rivals. This is also a well-insulated vehicle, and the intense quiet contributes to a plush, cosseting passenger environment on long highway journeys. Factor in its high level of standard technology, comfort and convenience features such as automated parallel parking and heated/ventilated second-row seats and full suite of advanced safety systems, and the MKT delivers on its luxury promise.

Although the 2015 Lincoln MKT is a large, three-row crossover (capable of seating six or seven, depending on how you equip it), its performance is pretty impressive, too. The more elite EcoBoost model features adaptive shock absorbers that help tailor the ride quality to your wishes, but even the less advanced suspension on the standard model makes the MKT feel planted and in control. Acceleration is also quite brisk on the EcoBoost model, which comes with a 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine, but again, most buyers will be content with the base MKT's 303-hp 3.7-liter V6, even when the vehicle is fully loaded with passengers.

Getting passengers into the back of the Lincoln MKT might be a problem, however, as the crossover's sweeping roof line and sloping rear hatch drastically cut into third-row headroom and likewise affects the maximum amount of cargo the MKT can swallow. In addition, the cabin's luxury quotient is somewhat sullied by the still-imperfect operation of the touchscreen-based MyLincoln Touch electronics interface. Although MyLincoln Touch has benefited from software improvements and fine-tuning over the years (plus, many of its operations can be engaged via voice commands), many rivals in this price range have better-designed, better functioning systems.

And there lies some of the trouble: You'll discover the 2015 Lincoln MKT is up against stiff competition. Other triple-row luxury crossovers, such as the 2015 Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Buick Enclave and Infiniti QX60, offer similar or better performance and less finicky electronic control interfaces. More important, all of these vehicles are more spacious inside. The Acura MDX is the best overall pick in this group for families wanting a mix of performance, premium features and outright practicality, while the Audi and Infiniti offer more cutting-edge power options in the form of diesel and hybrid variants. You could also consider the Ford Flex, which is basically the same vehicle as the MKT, albeit with very different styling (and consequently, more passenger room) and a lower price tag. If you're drawn to the Lincoln's styling, though, and don't think you'll be using the third-row seat very often, the 2015 MKT deserves a look, particularly if a quiet, comfy cabin and a great deal of standard content are your chief priorities.