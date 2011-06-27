I bought this from a Ford dealership just a little over 2 years ago. It was the service managers wife's car. I suppose that should have been a sign if I had known what TSBs were then. This thing has gone to a Ford or Lincoln dealership for numerous TSB (Technical Service Bulletins) so all the problems my MKT has had are well documented with Lincoln. The sunroof is working surprisingly, but for nearly 2 years it didn't. The trunk has hurt my head because it doesn't stay elevated when it's supposed to. This thing has seen at dealership shop every month since June. Yes, so once a month I have had to bring this pos in for one thing or another and since June it rattles just awful. June, July, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov!! Two of those times it went back because their mechanics did something wrong. Both times I had to fight for them to do the right thing. The first time to get them to fess up to their mistake and the 2nd one to get me a rental because they messed up and were out of rentals. I have little faith in this brand and the dealerships that sell them. About a week after one turbo was replaced the other one went out and we got stranded during hurricane Irma. Now I am on my 3rd turbo. When the turbos work it has awesome pick up and go. All and all I would not let this pretty design fool me twice. Yes, it's very comfortable but it's also very unreliable. As a single mom, I will take an uncomfortable ride over one that's going to leave us stranded.

