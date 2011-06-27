  1. Home
2011 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option, nicely balanced ride and handling, quiet interior, long list of standard features and high-tech options.
  • Near-useless third-row headroom, high price for twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 model, questionable exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, upscale interior, high-tech options and top-notch crash ratings, the 2011 Lincoln MKT has a number of strengths, though its awkward styling, compromised seating and relatively steep price tag are potential deal breakers.

Vehicle overview

If you're of a certain age, you'll likely recall a time when the Lincoln brand was the epitome of automotive style and sophistication. Fast-forward a few decades and you'll find hints of those glory days in the 2011 Lincoln MKT luxury crossover.

Look beneath the MKT's controversial sheet metal and you'll find it to be a gussied-up version of Ford's highly competent Flex crossover. That's not a bad thing, as the MKT brings to the party a confident driving demeanor, a refined ride, a clever seating arrangement, an available 355-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a plethora of cutting-edge technology like the optional automatic parking system. Meanwhile, the cabin has been enhanced with high-quality materials, a classy design and plenty of sound-deadening materials.

The MKT is not without its faults, however. The sloping rear roof line results in a significant lack of headroom for third-row passengers even though the Flex-based seating arrangement allows for plenty of legroom. Then there's the styling, which judging by reactions, seems to be a design only its designer can love.

Yet, perhaps the biggest hurdle the MKT has to overcome is the sheer number of excellent competitors on the market, including luxury crossovers like the 2011 Acura MDX, 2011 Buick Enclave and 2011 Lexus RX 350, while the pricey EcoBoost must contend with vehicles like the 2011 Audi Q7, 2011 BMW X5 and Land Rover LR4. All that said, the 2011 Lincoln MKT is at least a step in the right direction toward restoring the Lincoln brand to its former glory.

2011 Lincoln MKT models

The 2011 Lincoln MKT is a crossover luxury SUV offered in two trim levels: MKT and MKT with EcoBoost. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find leather seating, 12-way heated and ventilated power front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, retractable second-row sunshades, a rear 110-volt power outlet and an 8-inch touchscreen that displays audio and climate controls and the image from the standard rearview camera. On the entertainment front there is a 10-speaker audio system with a 10-gigabyte hard drive, satellite radio and the Sync system that offers voice control for MP3 players and cell phones. The EcoBoost adds a more powerful engine, different steering and 20-inch wheels.

The Elite package adds a panoramic sunroof, a blind-spot warning system, power-folding third-row seats, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system and a voice-operated navigation system that includes Sirius Travel Link. Both MKT models can also be decked out with adaptive cruise control, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system and second-row heated and ventilated captain's chairs (which drops seating capacity from seven to six). The MKT EcoBoost can be further equipped with Ford's automatic parking system and a second-row console with refrigerator when equipped with captain's chairs.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the optional voice-activated navigation system now includes a complimentary three-year subscription to Sync's new Traffic Directions and Information service.

Performance & mpg

Entry-level MKT models get a 3.7-liter V6 that puts out 268 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature that can be accessed via steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Front-wheel drive is standard, and with it estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Optional all-wheel drive reduces fuel economy to 16/22/18.

The MKT EcoBoost is blessed with a more muscular, twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that puts out an impressive 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The same six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system are standard. Estimated fuel economy is 16/21/18. In performance testing, the MKT EcoBoost went from zero to 60 mph in a swift 6.3 seconds.

Safety

The 2011 Lincoln MKT comes standard with electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows.

The Collision Warning with Brake Support system comes as part of the optional adaptive cruise control. This system flashes a warning on the windshield when sensors detect slower-moving traffic ahead and then precharges the brake system to reduce braking distances for an ensuing panic stop. In a panic stop, our testing showed the MKT went from 60 to zero in an acceptable distance of 127 feet.

Other useful safety features include a rearview camera, a blind spot monitor and a Cross Traffic Alert system. Sync also now has an emergency crash notification feature that will automatically dial 911 in the event of an airbag deployment. Finally, parents will want to take note of the MyKey feature, which allows mom and dad to set limits on top speed and audio system volume for their teen drivers.

Finally, the 2011 Lincoln MKT earned perfect scores in governmental frontal and side-impact crash tests, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MKT its best score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

As large luxury people movers go, the 2011 Lincoln MKT is a pleasure to drive. The steering feels reasonably responsive whether you get the hydraulic version found in the base car or the EcoBoost's electric power steering. The suspension delivers the refined ride quality you'd expect from a luxury vehicle and very respectable handling. However, the MKT's substantial size and weight make the driving experience somewhat less than sporty. The MKT EcoBoost V6 provides plenty of acceleration at virtually any speed, thanks in part to the six-speed automatic transmission's smooth shifts.

Interior

The MKT's interior can be had in your choice of six- or seven-passenger configurations. Either way, the cabin sports handsome styling and upscale materials including leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. The optional six-passenger seating configuration trades the fixed 60/40-split second-row bench for a pair of sliding captain's chairs that increases legroom for third-row passengers. Add the second-row center console with a built-in refrigerator/freezer and front headrest-mounted DVD screens and you'll be traveling in limolike style.

The standard two-person split-folding third-row seat is not nearly as enjoyable a place to be, however, thanks to its distinct shortage of headroom. In fact, buyers looking for maximum seating capacity would do well to check out the Buick Enclave, which offers room for up to eight passengers, or the MKT's Ford Flex cousin, which has enough headroom for 6-footers.

In terms of cargo space, the MKT's 76 cubic feet of maximum cargo room is about average for a large luxury crossover, but less than what's offered by the Enclave or Flex.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lincoln MKT.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Nice Crossover
npdan,07/19/2011
Never thought we would buy an MKT as we had our sights set on a GMC Acadia Denali. We loved the looks of the Acadia but we decided to test drive a new MKT and that ended our thoughts of the Acadia. The Lincoln won every comparison in performance, equipment, handling, quietness and quality of interior materials. Only complaint on the Lincoln MKT is it's worthless 3rd row seat. Anyone over the height of 5 feet can not sit back there. It is worthless for anyone except small children. This is our first new Lincoln and we are extremely happy with this car. It is a delightful touring car with lots of luxuries. For us, it has been a perfect fit.
Will it make 100k?!
Liz,11/21/2017
4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought this from a Ford dealership just a little over 2 years ago. It was the service managers wife's car. I suppose that should have been a sign if I had known what TSBs were then. This thing has gone to a Ford or Lincoln dealership for numerous TSB (Technical Service Bulletins) so all the problems my MKT has had are well documented with Lincoln. The sunroof is working surprisingly, but for nearly 2 years it didn't. The trunk has hurt my head because it doesn't stay elevated when it's supposed to. This thing has seen at dealership shop every month since June. Yes, so once a month I have had to bring this pos in for one thing or another and since June it rattles just awful. June, July, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov!! Two of those times it went back because their mechanics did something wrong. Both times I had to fight for them to do the right thing. The first time to get them to fess up to their mistake and the 2nd one to get me a rental because they messed up and were out of rentals. I have little faith in this brand and the dealerships that sell them. About a week after one turbo was replaced the other one went out and we got stranded during hurricane Irma. Now I am on my 3rd turbo. When the turbos work it has awesome pick up and go. All and all I would not let this pretty design fool me twice. Yes, it's very comfortable but it's also very unreliable. As a single mom, I will take an uncomfortable ride over one that's going to leave us stranded.
Used MKt
Wayne Galloway,12/29/2015
4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I bought the 2011 Lincoln MKT used with 38,000 miles on it in 2015. I absolutely love the car. The down side seems to be excess tire wear and visability out the back window. Other than those two items I love everything about the car. Drove it home to Pennsylvania from New Jersey in a hell of a snow storm. Freeway speed was cut to 45 mph due to the driving snow. Car handled excellent in those conditions. The third row seating is pretty useless except for small children. Leg room is adequate but the head room in the third row seat is lacking. The rest of the car is excellent for entry/exit, leg room, head room and over all comfort. I am 6' tall at 300 pounds and drive the car in total comfort. As far as cost for a used vehicle, I paid less for my Lincoln than a comparable Toyota Highlander, Arcadia would have cost. They were around 2K-3K more money for comparable year and mileage. I developed a problem at around 70,000 miles. You would be driving and the engine would just shut off and not restart. Had to have it towed to the dealer 4 times in 6 months, dealer couldn't find the problem. No codes! The last time this happened they thought they had it repaired, loose wire at the fuel pump, but they had replaced the fuel pump the first time. So why did they not find the loose wire then. Traded the car for a Lincoln MKZ and love it.
Excellent Safety Features, Ugly Exterior
ken430tx,01/10/2012
I bought this car for the safety items, auto braking, adaptive cruise control, navigation system, etc. It is fun to drive and handles beautifully. Exterior styling is lacking and almost stopped me from buying the vehicle. Interior knobs, and panels are cheap plastic, and not typical of a $60K car. Overall performance is good, mileage on road - 23 mpg! Around town about 19. Only consistent problem I have had is intermittent failure of heat to work. They are replacing the actuator this week. I hope that finally fixes it! I have 19,800 miles on this car so far and it is one year old.
See all 6 reviews of the 2011 Lincoln MKT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2011 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Lincoln MKT

Used 2011 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2011 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

