Used 2015 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Thank you for visiting another one of Payne Chevy Buick GMC's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost with 45,538mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lincoln MKT EcoBoost, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. A Lincoln with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This MKT EcoBoost was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2015 Lincoln MKT: The 2015 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle, aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the Lincoln MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The Lincoln MKT appeals to a wide range of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with a Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced last year, drivers should be able to simply 'tune in' the attitude they want--Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the Lincoln MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Strengths of this model include quiet, luxurious interior, improved responsiveness, active-safety and tech features, Smooth ride, and fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7FBL02737

Stock: TFBL02737

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020