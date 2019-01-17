Used 2015 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 25,111 miles
$21,900$3,625 Below Market
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2724.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6FBL04415
Stock: LB4379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2019
- 30,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,998$1,102 Below Market
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7FBL02026
Stock: 19051913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950
Payne Weslaco Motors - Weslaco / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Payne Chevy Buick GMC's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost with 45,538mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lincoln MKT EcoBoost, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. A Lincoln with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This MKT EcoBoost was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2015 Lincoln MKT: The 2015 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle, aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the Lincoln MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The Lincoln MKT appeals to a wide range of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with a Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced last year, drivers should be able to simply 'tune in' the attitude they want--Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the Lincoln MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Strengths of this model include quiet, luxurious interior, improved responsiveness, active-safety and tech features, Smooth ride, and fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7FBL02737
Stock: TFBL02737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 22,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,999
Ford of Londonderry - Londonderry / New Hampshire
Take command of the road in the 2015 Lincoln MKT! Brimming with advanced technology inside and out, this vehicle injects its segment with exhilarating performance and paradigm-shifting design! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, adjustable pedals, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9FBL04179
Stock: P18333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2019
- 40,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lincoln MKT includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Elite Equipment Group, Voice Activated Navigation System, SIRIUS Traffic and Travel Link (48 contiguous states), service not available in Alaska/Hawaii, THX II Audio System, 1-Touch PowerFold Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench 3rd row is 50/50 split w/tailgate feature, Heated Steering Wheel, BLIS Blind Spot Info System w/Cross Traffic Alert, HD Radio, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control Collision Warning, brake support, Lane Keeping System, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, WHEELS: 20' POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P255/45R20 A/S BSW, WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT, WOVEN METAL APPEARANCE PACKAGE Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, media controls, speed controls and duplicate audio controls, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC paddle activation (STD), ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), CHARCOAL BLACK, PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS: 12-way power driver and front passenger heated/cooled seats w/power lumbar and driver memory settings. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1FBL04175
Stock: E320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 38,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6FBL03684
Stock: 18928322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,648 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Dual Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Adjustable Pedals, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Come visit us at www.goseeoc.com www.goseeocford.com South Carolina's Largest Ford Lincoln dealership since 1985
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5FBL01747
Stock: 0T12758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- 86,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,491
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $18,991, $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Turbo, Alloy Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC paddle activation (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: "This is also a well-insulated vehicle, and the intense quiet contributes to a plush, cosseting passenger environment on long highway journeys." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $18,991. This MKT is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2FBL03052
Stock: FBL03052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 34,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,595
Billingsley Ford Lincoln of Duncan - Duncan / Oklahoma
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 34,671 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Lincoln MKT delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* This Lincoln MKT Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Paddle Activation, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/55R19 A/S BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system, complimentary one-year prepaid subscription for SYNC Services (one phone/primary account), two driver-configurable 4.2" LCD displays in the gauge cluster, 8" color LCD touch-screen in center-stack, media hub w/two USB ports, SD card reader, audio/video input jacks, and two 5-way controls located on the steering wheel, SYNC Services varies by trim level and model year and may require a subscription, Traffic alerts and turn-by-turn directions available in select markets, Message and data rates may apply, Ford Motor Company reserves the right to change or discontinue this product service at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Billingsley Ford Lincoln graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior!* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Lincoln MKT feels like it's specifically engineered for any road you can drive, adapting to any pavement. When the conditions change, its suspension changes. Thanks to available Lincoln Drive Control technology, it handles curves with precision, and isolates you from road harshness. All you sense is agile control and smooth ride comfort. The standard engine, the 3.7-Liter Ti-VCT V6, provides 303hp and 278 lb.-ft. of torque, while achieving an EPA estimated 25 MPG highway. The DOHC design provides exceptional valve timing control to deliver peak horsepower and low-end torque. You can also choose the 3.5-Liter EcoBoost V6, with 365hp and up to 23 MPG highway. With the Lincoln MKT you get the 6-speed SelectShift Automatic transmission with paddle activation. You can feel impeccably dressed for the occasion, surrounded by soft Bridge of Weir premium leather trim with Prussian burl or brown swirl walnut wood. Enjoy the comfort of available features like: heated steering wheel, heated and cooled first and second row outboard seats, dual DVD headrests, and a refrigerated 2nd-row console that ensures cold drinks are always at hand. The hushed cabin invites conversation between up to 7 guests, and they will appreciate the generous legroom. For safety, the Lincoln MKT comes standard with an array of airbags, the SOS Post-Crash Alert System, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Billingsley Ford Lincoln, 3505 N Highway 81, Duncan, OK 73533 to claim your Lincoln MKT!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2FBL03696
Stock: 10679U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 44,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,221
Rountree Ford - Shreveport / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9FBL04537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,599
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXFBL02733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2016 Lincoln MKT40,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,499$3,729 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Enjoy a brilliant drive and ample amenities in our One Owner 2016 Lincoln MKT Elite presented in Allure Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 that delivers 365hp and is paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination moves our All Wheel Drive Luxury SUV with authority, sending it to 60mph in just over 6 seconds and scoring near 23mpg on the open road. Our Lincoln MKT commands attention with alloy wheels, rear spoiler, fog lights, dual chrome exhaust tips, and panoramic Vista sunroof. You'll appreciate a wealth of amenities including adaptive xenon headlights, LED taillights, a tow package, and a power liftgate.The spacious Elite cabin excites your senses with ambient lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, remote start, a heated steering wheel, leather heated/cooled front seats, and split third-row seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity courtesy of our Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and a premium 14-speaker audio system with CD, available satellite radio, USB, and auxiliary jack.Our Lincoln has achieved exemplary safety scores and adds to your peace of mind with a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors, the Safety Canopy system, a rearview camera, and even MyKey parental controls. Delivering sporty handling and elegant beauty paired with everyday practicality and efficiency, this Lincoln MKT is certainly an intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2GBL02632
Stock: 111965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- used
2014 Lincoln MKT83,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,988 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Thank you for your interest in one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost with 83,500mi. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This Lincoln MKT EcoBoost is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2014 Lincoln MKT. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Lincoln MKT: The 2014 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle, aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the Lincoln MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The Lincoln MKT appeals to a wide range of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with the new Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced this year, drivers should be able to simply 'tune in' the attitude they want--Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the Lincoln MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Interesting features of this model are Smooth ride, quiet, luxurious interior, improved responsiveness, fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs, and active-safety and tech features Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXEBL50201
Stock: 139086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- used
2016 Lincoln MKT5,728 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Gray 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +3RD ROW +NAVIGATION +THX CERTIFIED SOUND SYSTEM +BACKUP CAMERA +TWIN PANEL MOONROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL00369
Stock: YL00369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 53,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,516$3,697 Below Market
Hayes Ford - Newport / Vermont
Certified. Beige 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost AWDAWD, All-Weather Floor Mats.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 200 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateHayes Ford-Lincoln is a Family Owned Business specializing in Customer Service and a Transparent Sales Process!! Contact us today and see what it's like to experience a friendly, no-pressure automotive sales process.! 1-800-649-4770.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4GBL03166
Stock: 4273Q
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-17-2019
- used
2014 Lincoln MKT79,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,987$1,612 Below Market
Jim Taylor Ford Lincoln - Ruston / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6EBL56805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,802$765 Below Market
Future Ford Lincoln - Roseville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Intelligent Access W/Push Button Start, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Panoramic Roof, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, SYNC 3, Traction control. Lincoln Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance Recent Arrival! We are committed to treating Customers and Employees as Valued Members of the FUTURE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Family. We will always provide the Highest Quality Products and Services, Exceed Expectations, build Life Long Relationships, and continuously improve all aspects of our profession.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL02980
Stock: P88375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,295
Libertyville Lincoln - Libertyville / Illinois
6 Year/ 100,000 mile warranty, Black Velvet 2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost Recent Arrival! **LINCOLN CERTIFIED**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, New Brakes **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Technology Package. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4538 miles below market average! ...Family owned and operated since 1972.Libertyville Lincoln located in Libertyville, IL is proud to be one of the premier Lincoln dealerships in the Northern Chicago suburbs area, less than 20 minutes from O'Hare Airport. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Libertyville Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 200 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty2016 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift15/21 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Generous standard features and high-tech options; powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option; quiet interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3GBL03093
Stock: 2444
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-10-2020
