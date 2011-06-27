  1. Home
2010 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 option, nicely balanced ride and handling, quiet interior, long list of standard features and cutting-edge options.
  • Third-row seat's lack of headroom, steep price tag for turbo V6 model, questionable exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From its turbocharged V6 to its quiet and upscale interior, the all-new 2010 Lincoln MKT has a lot going for it. Unfortunately, we think its quirky styling and relatively steep price tag compared to other luxury crossovers may limit its appeal.

Vehicle overview

Remember how comedian Rodney Dangerfield used to tilt his head, adjust his necktie, and proclaim "Oooohhh, tough crowd!" when some of his material didn't go over quite as well as he'd hoped? Well, we think that classic line neatly describes what the all-new 2010 Lincoln MKT luxury crossover is up against.

You see, while this gussied-up version of the midsize Ford Flex is likable enough, it's debuting at a time when there are dozens of very good competitors -- including both luxury crossovers like the Audi Q7 and deluxe versions of mainstream models like the Flex Limited -- already on the market. Virtually all these upscale models are strong contenders, blessed with stylish exteriors and comfortable passenger cabins filled with lots of cutting-edge doodads.

What most of those competitors don't have, however, is a powertrain as good as the MKT's "EcoBoost" twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It puts out an impressive 355 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque and also gets a respectable EPA-estimated 22 mpg on the highway. Other advantages include a very smooth and quiet ride, respectable handling ability and a massive list of standard and optional equipment that includes such options as a hard-drive-based navigation system, adaptive cruise control and a refrigerated box for rear-seat passengers.

That said, the 2010 Lincoln MKT has a few shortcomings that keep us from giving it a more enthusiastic thumbs-up. These include somewhat contrived exterior styling and a third-row seat that has significantly less headroom than the Ford Flex's. Price might also be an issue, as the Flex (you can get the EcoBoost engine in it, too) costs less. Still, the new MKT has a lot going for it and compares well to vehicles like the Acura MDX, Buick Enclave and Mercedes-Benz R-Class. It used to be that people gave "no respect, no respect at all" to Lincoln, but the MKT might just be the vehicle to change that.

2010 Lincoln MKT models

The 2010 Lincoln MKT is a six- or seven-passenger crossover SUV offered in two trim levels: base and turbocharged "EcoBoost." Standard equipment for both includes an oversized, fixed panoramic sunroof, adaptive xenon headlights with an auto-high beam feature, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch wheels for the EcoBoost), keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find leather seating, 12-way heated and ventilated power front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory settings, a tilt/telescoping steering column, tri-zone automatic climate control, retractable second-row sunshades, a rear 110-volt power outlet and an 8-inch touchscreen that displays audio and climate controls and the image from the standard rearview camera. On the entertainment front there is a 10-speaker audio system with a 10-gigabyte hard drive, satellite radio, and the Sync system that offers voice control for MP3 players and cell phones.

As if that weren't enough, the MKT can be decked out with adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel-park feature, a navigation system, the Sirius Travel Link service, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, a powered panoramic sunroof, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, second-row heated and ventilated bucket seats (which drops seating capacity to six), a second-row center console with a built-in refrigerator/freezer, and a power-folding third-row seat.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lincoln MKT is an all-new midsize seven-passenger luxury crossover.

Performance & mpg

Entry-level MKT models get a 3.7-liter V6 that puts out 268 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature that can be accessed via steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKT EcoBoost is blessed with a more muscular, twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that puts out an impressive 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The same six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system are standard.

Fuel economy numbers are just average for the midsize crossover category, with the front-wheel-drive base model returning 15 mpg city and 23 mpg highway on regular 87-octane gas. The more powerful EcoBoost V6 should do nearly as well according to Lincoln engineers, who expect it to return EPA estimates of 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway on premium fuel.

Safety

The 2010 Lincoln MKT comes standard with electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows.

There are also several new high-tech safety features, including the Collision Warning with Brake Support system that comes as part of the optional Adaptive Cruise Control package. The system flashes a warning on the windshield when sensors detect slower-moving traffic ahead and then pre-charges the brake system to reduce braking distances for an ensuing panic stop.

Other useful safety innovations include a rearview camera, a blind spot monitor and a "Cross Traffic Alert" system, which uses sensors to warn the driver of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space with limited visibility. Finally, parents will want to take note of the available new My Key feature. A special programmable key allows mom and dad to set limits on top speed and audio system volume in order to help keep their teenage drivers out of trouble.

Driving

One look at the 2010 Lincoln MKT's substantial size and you'd likely scale back your expectations of what this new Lincoln people mover is like to drive. But the Lincoln actually drives quite nicely. Handling is surprisingly lively and the steering feels pretty responsive, even if it's a little light. Better still, engineers have tuned the suspension to deliver a refined and quiet ride quality, which is what we expect most MKT buyers are really looking for in a vehicle like this.

While we haven't had the opportunity to drive the MKT equipped with the standard 3.7-liter V6, our time behind the wheel of the EcoBoost V6-powered model has convinced us that this powertrain is the way to go. With its twin turbochargers producing abundant horsepower and torque across a wide rpm range, this new engine pulls strongly from just off idle all the way to highway (or higher) speeds. The new six-speed automatic works flawlessly as well, delivering smooth shifts and contributing to the very respectable fuel economy.

Interior

Both MKT models are offered with a choice of a six- or seven-passenger interior. Whichever layout you choose, you can expect stylish design and top-quality materials including leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. The six-passenger version swaps out the standard 60/40-split second-row bench for a pair of optional bucket seats that slide fore and aft to provide generous adult-sized legroom. Add options like the second-row console with built-in refrigerator/freezer and front headrest-mounted DVD screens and these easily become the best seats in the house.

The standard two-person split-folding third-row seat is another story altogether, as the sloping rear roof line results in a substantial loss of headroom compared to the squared-off Flex. Those looking for maximum people-moving capability should also be aware that the Buick Enclave offer seating for up to eight passengers by virtue of its three-place third-row seat, though its overall interior ambiance isn't is nice as the MKT's. The MKT's cargo space checks in with 76 cubic feet of total capacity, which is a little below average for the segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lincoln MKT.

5(88%)
4(6%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever
LoveMKT,07/27/2010
This is my first Lincoln and I LOVE this car! I've owned 6 or 8 Mercedes, several Volvos, Cadillac, Chrysler and about everything in between. I traded in a 2010 Lexus RX350 with 2475 miles on it. I HATED that car! It's a new redesign and it's a joke. This Lincoln is turning out to be the best car I've ever owned. I can't say enough good about it. I special ordered and got the standard engine on purpose after trying out both. It has plenty of power and I've seen 27 mpg on the highway at 70 mph. It will always be around 25 or better.
Love this Vehicle
HemiFan,10/28/2010
Got everything on it except, parallel parking. Self adjusting cruise control is amazing, so the the navigation system. Front brakes were replaced at 7500 miles, because of scratching sound. They will do it for free. Aside from that this car handles and performs with ease. Three hour trips are a breeze.
Edmunds is Way Off Base!
FoMoCoBob,10/23/2010
Have about 6500 miles on the MKT - vehicle is awesome! Styling definitely stands out-not another blah Lexus look-a-like. Performance kicks u- no-what! Lincoln definitely slammed one out of the park with this one. Style, comfort, performance, utility, technology, economy - it's all there - the total package! And guess what I forgot to mention - quality - from an American company - you already know it! If you buy from someone else, you truly are non-American. There is nothing the Asian 3 can offer that surpasses this vehicle.
Has it All
MrBio,06/22/2010
The unique styling is head-turning. The ride, performance, and quality are evident from the first drive. I compared the MKT to Acura MDX, BMW X5, Buick Enclave, and Audi Q7. This is the only car with: heated AND cooled front AND 2nd row seats; Power fold 2nd AND 3rd row seats; easy entry and exit. The fridge/freezer between the 2nd row captain chairs is great. Blind spot and cross traffic alert, Voice everything-from climate, radio, weather, to Nav., adaptive cruise control, auto parallel park are all excellent features that work very well. Thanks Lincoln for making a car that does not look like any other car out there. I want to be noticed as out of the ordinary.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

You get what you pay for. In most cases, it's an adage that rings true when buying a car. We've often applauded exceptions to this rule — namely, products that deliver unexpected bang for the buck. Sadly, the 2010 Lincoln MKT EcoBoost three-row luxury crossover, a premium version of the Ford Flex EcoBoost, is an example of the inverse. It costs far more than a comparably equipped Flex, yet delivers significantly less value.

The MKT does offer a handful of features that aren't available on the Flex, like a unique dashboard design, optional adaptive cruise control and aluminum interior trim, but none of these are game-changers. The Flex has a luxurious cabin in its own right, and its powertrains and driving character are similar to the Lincoln's. Adding potential injury to insult, the MKT's third-row seat sacrifices space in the name of style — even adults of shorter stature will hit their heads on the roof and their knees on the second-row seatbacks. The cargo bay's size and usefulness are also compromised.

What really separates the MKT from the Flex is its distinctive shape. For those who find the exterior styling of the Flex a bit too boxy for their tastes, the MKT's sculpted and tapered look may hold more appeal. Quite frankly, though, we've heard more jeers than cheers when it comes to the MKT's appearance. In the end, you pay for more than what you get with the 2010 Lincoln MKT.

Used 2010 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2010 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lincoln MKT?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lincoln MKT trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lincoln MKT Base is priced between $7,999 and$11,695 with odometer readings between 91886 and123165 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lincoln MKT for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 MKTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 91886 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lincoln MKT.

Can't find a used 2010 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKT for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,503.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,431.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKT for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,357.

