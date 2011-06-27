Vehicle overview

Remember how comedian Rodney Dangerfield used to tilt his head, adjust his necktie, and proclaim "Oooohhh, tough crowd!" when some of his material didn't go over quite as well as he'd hoped? Well, we think that classic line neatly describes what the all-new 2010 Lincoln MKT luxury crossover is up against.

You see, while this gussied-up version of the midsize Ford Flex is likable enough, it's debuting at a time when there are dozens of very good competitors -- including both luxury crossovers like the Audi Q7 and deluxe versions of mainstream models like the Flex Limited -- already on the market. Virtually all these upscale models are strong contenders, blessed with stylish exteriors and comfortable passenger cabins filled with lots of cutting-edge doodads.

What most of those competitors don't have, however, is a powertrain as good as the MKT's "EcoBoost" twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It puts out an impressive 355 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque and also gets a respectable EPA-estimated 22 mpg on the highway. Other advantages include a very smooth and quiet ride, respectable handling ability and a massive list of standard and optional equipment that includes such options as a hard-drive-based navigation system, adaptive cruise control and a refrigerated box for rear-seat passengers.

That said, the 2010 Lincoln MKT has a few shortcomings that keep us from giving it a more enthusiastic thumbs-up. These include somewhat contrived exterior styling and a third-row seat that has significantly less headroom than the Ford Flex's. Price might also be an issue, as the Flex (you can get the EcoBoost engine in it, too) costs less. Still, the new MKT has a lot going for it and compares well to vehicles like the Acura MDX, Buick Enclave and Mercedes-Benz R-Class. It used to be that people gave "no respect, no respect at all" to Lincoln, but the MKT might just be the vehicle to change that.