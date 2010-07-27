Used 2010 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
543 listings
- 123,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$1,625 Below Market
- 160,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,895$2,283 Below Market
- 135,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,073 Below Market
- 91,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$849 Below Market
- 98,653 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
- 83,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,695
- 134,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,998
- 89,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,997
- 103,170 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 178,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 149,134 miles
$8,490
- 129,503 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,992
- 103,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,950$1,746 Below Market
- 109,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
- 83,965 miles
$12,495$362 Below Market
- 128,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,265
- 65,869 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
LoveMKT,07/27/2010
This is my first Lincoln and I LOVE this car! I've owned 6 or 8 Mercedes, several Volvos, Cadillac, Chrysler and about everything in between. I traded in a 2010 Lexus RX350 with 2475 miles on it. I HATED that car! It's a new redesign and it's a joke. This Lincoln is turning out to be the best car I've ever owned. I can't say enough good about it. I special ordered and got the standard engine on purpose after trying out both. It has plenty of power and I've seen 27 mpg on the highway at 70 mph. It will always be around 25 or better.
