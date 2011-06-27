2017 Lincoln MKT Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous amount of standard features
- Optional turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Tight rear headroom and luggage space
- Dated interior design and controls
- Base MKT isn't particularly rewarding to drive
The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six- or seven-passenger luxury crossover or wagon. It comes with plenty of upscale features, and its available turbocharged V6 delivers potent acceleration. But the MKT's dated design limits its overall appeal.
Lincoln's MKT is related to the Ford Flex, and both vehicles have been around for many years now without a full redesign. As such, the MKT's cabin doesn't look particularly rich or upscale compared to what you'll find in fresher rivals. The MKT's angled rear window also puts the squeeze on headroom and the amount of gear you can carry behind the seats. Overall, we think you'll be happier with some other rival three-row luxury crossovers, but if you're mainly interested in getting a well-equipped and reasonably priced crossover, the MKT will likely satisfy.
2017 Lincoln MKT models
The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: MKT and MKT with EcoBoost. Seven-passenger seating is standard, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six. The base MKT has a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), and the MKT EcoBoost gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque). We like the added power of the EcoBoost, but either way you'll be getting plenty of standard features.
The base MKT, which is front-wheel-drive only, comes with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, a fixed glass sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera. Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, heated 60/40-split folding second-row seats (outboard only), 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and retractable manual second-row sunshades. Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker sound system.
The MKT EcoBoost trim level is equipped similarly but adds adaptive suspension dampers and standard all-wheel drive.
With the EcoBoost, you can also add extra optional features. We recommend the optional Elite package, which provides a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding third-row seats (including a tailgate seating feature), a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system. The optional Technology package (available only in combination with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a lane departure warning/intervention system and an automatic parallel-parking assist system.
Stand-alone options for the EcoBoost model include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a panoramic sunroof (power) and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Our experts like the MKT models:
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
- This system alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
- Inflatable 2nd-Row Outboard Seat Belts
- Lincoln says they can help further reduce the chance of injury compared to traditional seat belts.
