  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKT
  4. Used 2017 Lincoln MKT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 Lincoln MKT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous amount of standard features
  • Optional turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
  • Tight rear headroom and luggage space
  • Dated interior design and controls
  • Base MKT isn't particularly rewarding to drive
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Lincoln MKT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$19,940
Used MKT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one MKT to get in our opinion: the 2017 MKT EcoBoost. This version comes with the more desirable turbocharged V6 engine. If you're frequently hauling around a lot of people and gear, or plan on some towing, you'll definitely appreciate the added power. The EcoBoost also comes with standard all-wheel drive, which will be helpful if you frequently drive in wet or snowy weather. On the base MKT, you can't get AWD at all. We also recommend the optional Elite and Technology packages to ensure you're getting the most the MKT has to offer, particularly in regard to safety.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six- or seven-passenger luxury crossover or wagon. It comes with plenty of upscale features, and its available turbocharged V6 delivers potent acceleration. But the MKT's dated design limits its overall appeal.

Lincoln's MKT is related to the Ford Flex, and both vehicles have been around for many years now without a full redesign. As such, the MKT's cabin doesn't look particularly rich or upscale compared to what you'll find in fresher rivals. The MKT's angled rear window also puts the squeeze on headroom and the amount of gear you can carry behind the seats. Overall, we think you'll be happier with some other rival three-row luxury crossovers, but if you're mainly interested in getting a well-equipped and reasonably priced crossover, the MKT will likely satisfy.

2017 Lincoln MKT models

The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: MKT and MKT with EcoBoost. Seven-passenger seating is standard, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six. The base MKT has a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque), and the MKT EcoBoost gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque). We like the added power of the EcoBoost, but either way you'll be getting plenty of standard features.

The base MKT, which is front-wheel-drive only, comes with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, a fixed glass sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera. Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, heated 60/40-split folding second-row seats (outboard only), 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and retractable manual second-row sunshades. Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker sound system.

The MKT EcoBoost trim level is equipped similarly but adds adaptive suspension dampers and standard all-wheel drive.

With the EcoBoost, you can also add extra optional features. We recommend the optional Elite package, which provides a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding third-row seats (including a tailgate seating feature), a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium audio system. The optional Technology package (available only in combination with the Elite package) includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a lane departure warning/intervention system and an automatic parallel-parking assist system.

Stand-alone options for the EcoBoost model include 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated sliding second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console (between the captain's chairs), a panoramic sunroof (power) and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Driving

The base MKT's acceleration is underwhelming. We prefer the stronger power and more buttoned-down feel of the MKT EcoBoost. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of grunt for passing, and the EcoBoost's exclusive adaptive suspension improves this big wagon's agility without degrading ride quality.

Comfort

The MKT earns high marks for its comfortable ride quality and supportive front seats. Opt for the heated and cooled second-row captain's chairs, and the rear-seat occupants will have it just as good. Third-row seats are another matter entirely, however, and lack sufficient head- and legroom.

Interior

The MKT's interior design does little to inspire or impress. The materials quality is fine, but the all-black dash and dated, commonplace look to the center control layout are far from luxurious.

Utility

The MKT has just 17.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the third-row seats. Fold the second- and third-row seats down, and you end up with a more useful 75.9 cubic feet of storage. But either way, the MKT's sloped rear hatch makes it tough to load bulkier items.

Technology

We like the Sync 3 infotainment system that features a large touchscreen and an easy-to-use interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to easily incorporate many of the apps on your smartphone right into the in-dash display screen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln MKT.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Road Vehicle, pleasurable to drive
Larry ,07/11/2020
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Very comfortable car with adequate space in cargo area. The Ecoboost V6 is just outstanding, tremendous passing power. 22.5 mpg on road at a steady 75-80 mpg. Third Row seats are a joke as they are in other vehicles with similar setup. Residual value is poor but I always get top $$ when I sell a car as they always have low mileage and look 'new'
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln MKT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lincoln MKT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MKT models:

Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
This system alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you.
Lane Keeping System
Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
Inflatable 2nd-Row Outboard Seat Belts
Lincoln says they can help further reduce the chance of injury compared to traditional seat belts.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Lincoln MKT

Used 2017 Lincoln MKT Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln MKT is offered in the following submodels: MKT Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln MKT?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln MKT trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKT Base is priced between $19,940 and$19,940 with odometer readings between 47730 and47730 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lincoln MKTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lincoln MKT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 MKTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,940 and mileage as low as 47730 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lincoln MKT.

Can't find a used 2017 Lincoln MKTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKT for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,138.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,987.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKT for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,490.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,215.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lincoln MKT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKT lease specials

Related Used 2017 Lincoln MKT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles