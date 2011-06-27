Overall rating

The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a solid option for consumers shopping for a six- or seven-passenger luxury crossover or wagon. It comes with plenty of upscale features, and its available turbocharged V6 delivers potent acceleration. But the MKT's dated design limits its overall appeal.

Lincoln's MKT is related to the Ford Flex, and both vehicles have been around for many years now without a full redesign. As such, the MKT's cabin doesn't look particularly rich or upscale compared to what you'll find in fresher rivals. The MKT's angled rear window also puts the squeeze on headroom and the amount of gear you can carry behind the seats. Overall, we think you'll be happier with some other rival three-row luxury crossovers, but if you're mainly interested in getting a well-equipped and reasonably priced crossover, the MKT will likely satisfy.