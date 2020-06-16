Used 2017 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

Elite Package Navigation Blind Spot Tow Hitch 20 inch Wheels 1 Owner This 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite is offered to you for sale by Quality Auto Center. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lincoln MKT Elite is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Black AWD Lincoln enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. More information about the 2017 Lincoln MKT: The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The MKT appeals to a variety of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with a Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced last year, drivers should be able to simply tune in the attitude they want -- Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Strengths of this model include improved responsiveness, active-safety and tech features, fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs, quiet, luxurious interior, and Smooth ride No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3HBL00941

Stock: 11423

Certified Pre-Owned: No

