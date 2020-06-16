Used 2017 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 11,677 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,995$4,921 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, TWO-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 LINCOLN MKT ELITE (AWD). This luxury midsize SUV offers a comfortable ride and a hushed interior. The 2017 MKT received the top rating of Good in all four test categories at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. With its odometer now reading 11,677, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until January 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 70,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Equipment Group 201A - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - THX II PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM - MKT EQUIPMENT GROUP - A POWER FOLD 3rd ROW SEAT - BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL Technology Package - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - PRE-COLLISION ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - LANE KEEPING SYSTEM In addition to: - A PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF - 20-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS - 2nd ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS - TRI-ZONE ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - INTELLIGENT ACCESS with PUSH-BUTTON START - REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM - REMOTE ENGINE START - A BACKUP CAMERA - A POWER LIFTGATE ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to Ford Motor Credit at the end of the lease it was inspected and noted to have a minor scrape on the undercarriage of the vehicle (AKA the 'floorpan'); this damage cannot be seen unless the vehicle is put on a lift. It was caused not from an accident but likely via improper jacking to repair a flat tire. Regardless, the undercarriage is considered a structural component of the vehicle so the CARFAX report has been updated to include this disclosure. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 LINCOLN MKT ELITE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1HBL00050
Stock: 23319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 47,730 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,940$2,940 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**HEATED SEATS**MEMORY SEATS**PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL**POWER MOONROOF**SATELLITE RADIO**POWER REAR HATCH**FULLY LOADED**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT0HBL00850
Stock: L00850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,377$1,963 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
*Mall of Georgia MINI - Atlanta's SUV Headquarters!* You have come to the right place to find the perfect SUV! This *1 Owner* 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite is an excellent example having plenty of cargo space or you can utilize the 3rd Row and seat up to 7 Passengers. This Lincoln MKT comes equipped with 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Technology Package, Panoramic Vista Roof, THX Audio System w/ Navigation and so much more! Whether you are headed to work or taking a road trip this SUV will provide the space and comfort you desire and need in a Daily Driver. Don't let this Lincoln MKT get away, come see it today!CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 14,514 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Turbo Charged, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, CLASS III TRAILER TOW , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SEL. PANORAMIC VISTA ROOFKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Active Park Assist, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P255/45R20, CLASS III TRAILER TOW 4,500 lbs tow capability and trailer sway control, Remember that even advanced technology cannot overcome the laws of physics, It's always possible to lose control of a vehicle due to inappropriate driver input for the conditions, Receiver Hitch, Wiring Harness w/4/7 Pin Connectors, ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT paddle activation (STD).PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE AREMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXHBL01035
Stock: P50059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 25,409 milesGood Deal
$26,998$1,835 Below Market
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8HBL00840
Stock: 19237489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,500$861 Below Market
Stephen Wade Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint George / Utah
Only available at Stephen Wade CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE RAM (435) 634-4220. Red 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6 MKT Elite AWD, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Red, Charcoal Black Leather.Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. With Approved CrediT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5ATXHBL01245
Stock: 9140990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 63,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,477$637 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Elite Package Navigation Blind Spot Tow Hitch 20 inch Wheels 1 Owner This 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite is offered to you for sale by Quality Auto Center. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lincoln MKT Elite is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Black AWD Lincoln enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. More information about the 2017 Lincoln MKT: The 2017 Lincoln MKT is a 3-row crossover utility vehicle aimed at those who want a high level of luxury, as well as plenty of active safety and infotainment technology. According to Lincoln, the MKT has more standard horsepower than the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX, while returning significantly better mileage than both. The MKT appeals to a variety of family shoppers, including some who are looking for more of a performance feel, as well as others who are merely looking for a more luxurious minivan substitute, so with a Continuously Controlled Damping and Drive Control systems introduced last year, drivers should be able to simply tune in the attitude they want -- Normal, Comfort or Sport. For those who plan to use all three rows, the MKT remains one of the better picks on the market, with generous space for adults in the front two rows and a third row that even adults can access (and be okay with) for a trip across town. Strengths of this model include improved responsiveness, active-safety and tech features, fuel efficiency compared to other 3-row SUVs, quiet, luxurious interior, and Smooth ride No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3HBL00941
Stock: 11423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKT27,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$29,991
Miller Ford Lincoln - Lumberton / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite Palladium White Gold Metallic *Lincoln Certified*, *One Owner*, *Clean Vehicle History Report*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *3rd Row Seats*, *LOW MILES*, 20' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Equipment Group 201A, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof.Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* 200 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle HistoryEverything we do here is to help you! For all your car needs, from purchasing your next new or used vehicles, to auto repair service, parts, and even accessories, there's no where else to go. Come on in to Miller Ford / Lincoln / Subaru, serving Medford, Mount Laurel, and Cherry Hill to meet with us today. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact us at (888) 215-9324.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3HBL01152
Stock: HBL01152
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 32,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$27,995$498 Below Market
Wiscasset Ford - Wiscasset / Maine
--MOTOR TREND CERTIFIED DETAILS - -6 MO/7,500 MILE LIMITED COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY --WISCASSET FOR, **NO DOC FEES**, **BACK UP CAMERA, **BLUE TOOTH, **APPLE CAR PLAY, **NAVIGATION, *PANORAMIC ROOF*, **USB PORTS, ** AWD, **NO DEALER FEES**, AWD, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning w/Brake Support, Equipment Group 201A, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Technology Package. 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite Silver 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6OUR BEST PRICE PRACTICE TO ALL CUSTOMERS SINCE 1985!! We are the Original One True Price Dealer....NO DOC FEES!!! NO PREP FEES!!! NO 3rd party Buying fees!!! Call us at 1-207-882-9431 or visit us on the web at www.WISCASSETFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5HBL00326
Stock: A8167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 19,329 milesDelivery Available*
$29,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7HBL01266
Stock: 2000614263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,258 milesDelivery Available*
$28,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT8HBL01180
Stock: 2000599354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,997
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 1 Owner, Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, Moonroof / Sunroof, Navigation / GPS, AWD, REAR CAMERA, V6 ENGINE!, LOW MILES!, PRISTINE!, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Perforated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM In-Dash Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, THX II Audio System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Navigation System. 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite White V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4HBL00544
Stock: 9AC3149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 12,958 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,367
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
FACTORY WARRANTY, AWD and ONE OWNER. -Third/3rd Row Seats. -BLIS Blind Spot Information System. -Exterior Parking Camera Rear. -Heated and Ventilated Front Seats. -Navigation System. -Panoramic Vista Roof. The Lincoln factory 4 yr/50,000 mile warranty remains in effect for this vehicle. WILLIS PRE-OWNED Our Willis Pre-Owned vehicles are a special group of quality, previously-owned cars, trucks, vans and SUV's -Willis Multi-Point Quality Inspection -Fully reconditioned -Willis Complete Auto Detail -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter -Manufacture Warranty Still Applies, See salesperson for details *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT5HBL00889
Stock: X10353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 12,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,995
Hassett Subaru of Wantagh - Wantagh / New York
CERTIFIED Lincoln 6 YEAR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED.NO PREP OR DELIVERY FEES,NO FILING FEES,NO TRANSPORTATION FEES,NO FORCED FINANCING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR INTERNET PRICES!CLEAN CARFAX!ONE OWNER!Check out this certified 2017 Lincoln MKT Elite w/Navigation. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKT comes equipped with these options: ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 (STD), Wheels: 19" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: Paddle Activation, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/55R19 A/S BSW, THX II Audio System, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Hassett Ford Lincoln, 3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4HBL00219
Stock: 21611U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 31,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$26,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2HBL01241
Stock: 19359344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495
Classic Ford Lincoln of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
GREAT MILES 40,567! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6, LIGHT DUNE, PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHE. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera Lincoln with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Light Dune interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD), PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS 12-way power heated/cooled drivers and front-passenger seat w/power lumbar and driver memory settings.EXPERTS REPORT"The MKT earns high marks for its comfortable ride quality and supportive front seats." -Edmunds.com.WHO WE AREWe here at Lincoln of Columbia have made it our mission to provide a first class car-shopping experience to our valued customers throughout Columbia, Lewisburg, Spring Hill and Franklin. With our vast selection of new and used cars, you'll have the chance to browse our current inventory in a comfortable, stress-free shopping environment. Visit us to take a test drive, learn more about financing or service your car and we can assure that you'll always be well taken care of!Pricing analysis performed on 6/16/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5FK8HBL01163
Stock: 13868A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 46,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,365
Key Ford of York - York / Maine
2017 Lincoln MKT Elite Black AWD 6-Speed Automatic V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT3HBL00535
Stock: YU3685PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-22-2020
- 48,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,997
Star Lincoln - Southfield / Michigan
Star Lincoln has a diverse selection of quality Pre-Owned Vehicles to fit all of your automotive needs. CARFAX One-Owner. 15/21 City/Highway MPG Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic 2017 Lincoln MKT AWD EliteCall, Text or Email Hoot McInerney's Star Lincoln to schedule a test drive! Located on 12 Mile just East of Telegraph in Southfield, MI. 248-354-4900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT4HBL01242
Stock: BL01242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKT24,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,590
Ditschman Flemington Ford Lincoln - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, Fully serviced including new rear brakes and two new tires. 3RD ROW SEATING, 4X4, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE, REARVIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, Lincoln MKT Elite, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Velvet, Charcoal Black w/Premium Leather Front Bucket Seats. Original MSRP was $51,545 - Value priced with a better warranty than new!Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $100* 200 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryFlemington Car & Truck Country has been around since 1976. We started out from humble beginnings, but have expanded to 8 locations and 16 different franchises, all being located on Routes 202 and 31 in Flemington, NJ. With excellent leadership and dedicated employees we have been recognized for our customer service and business acumen. Each of our locations has won the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award for the last 4 years. In addition, individual dealerships have been recognized by the manufacturer year after year for their dedication to the brand and for consistent customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMHJ5AT7HBL00537
Stock: F8921P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
